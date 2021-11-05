ReiThera, 1.4 million from Bill and Melinda Gates for (Italian) anti Covid and HIV vaccines – Corriere.it

A loan from 1.4 million dollars for the development of new vaccines against Covid and HIV variants. This is the amount of support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (Bmgf) to ReiThera, the biotech company of Castel Romano (30 kilometers south of Rome) engaged in the fight against Covid-19. The funded program has two key objectives: to develop second-generation vaccines capable of providing wider coverage against coronavirus variants and to support the Gates Foundation’s HIV initiative to create innovative vaccines.

We are thrilled – says Stefano Colloca, Chief Technology Officer and co-founder of ReiThera – that the prestigious Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has decided to invest in ReiThera technology. The project will allow us to access their network of highly experienced scientific collaborators by harnessing the potential of our new Grad vector technology for the development of vaccines needed for both new Covid-19 variants and HIV, which may have a very positive impact on the lives of people in low- and middle-income countries.

The (blocked) funds of the Italian state and research

After the blocking of the Court of Auditors to the decree that activated public funds for the biotechnology company

(80 million euros from Invitalia), the company continued to believe in the project which has now found a new supporter in Bill Gates.

But at what point is the vaccine? ReiThera has already developed Grad-Cov2, a vaccine candidate that encodes the spike protein of the coronavirus Sars-Cov-2 (the one that the human immune system can recognize and to which it produces antibodies). The new anti-covid vaccine could be used in Africa to fight the pandemic. Recent studies – the company note reads – of phase 1 and 2 have shown that it is safe and well tolerated in adults and the elderly, as well as in subjects with comorbidities, with seroconversion rates against Sars-Cov-2 higher than 93% after a single dose and over 99% with a two-dose regimen. Further clinical development of the vaccine candidate is expected with a Phase 3 study that the company is already working on.