rejected all offers for the purchase of Salernitana, at risk the Serie A

Bad news arrives for the Salerno and his passionate fans. The offers received by the trustees to purchase the company they have all been rejected. A real blow for those hoping for a turning point at this point of the season. To understand what will be the reaction from the FIGC now. Below is the press release:

SALERNITANA, REFUSED ALL OFFERS FOR THE COMPANY: THE PRESS RELEASE

“Clarifications on the offers for the purchase of 100% of the share capital of US Salernitana 1919 SRL. The Trustees announce that:

– offers received to date cannot be accepted because:

missing the necessary documentation to verify the independence requirements imposed by the trust deed;
or missing the documentation useful for demonstrating the ability to bind the person issuing the declaration of independence;
or subject to conditions and services connected to uncertain and future elements that are irreconcilable with the ban on the over-activity of the trust imposed by the deed

Salernitana company offers
Salernitana fans

– some of the interested parties also highlighted the need – to formulate the offer – to have more time available to perform the due diligence, also in consideration of the fact that the draft financial statements closed on 30 June 2021 of the USSalernitana 1919 Srl – with related documents – was made available by the company on 21 October 2021 and therefore entered into the data room on that date.

Having noted the above, the Trustees announce that they have decided to extend the deadline for the presentation of the irrevocable purchase offers until 5 December 2021, it being understood that they must have the characteristics referred to in the press release of 5 October 2021 and that the same Trustee reserve the right to accept the offer deemed most advantageous within the deadline – already indicated – of December 15, 2021 “.

Strong stances on the part of the fans are not excluded even in the next few hours.


