rejected by OM, Cristiano Ronaldo was also destroyed by his coach!

These are tough days for Cristiano Ronaldo, the Manchester United star at the center of many rumours. The Portuguese striker does not really know what his future will be like. Pablo Longoria clearly closed the OM door last night. The latest noises coming from England or Italy relaunching the Naples and Sporting Lisbon tracks which nevertheless promise to be difficult to conclude.

And for CR7, tensions are also rising at Manchester United. According to The Sun, Erik Ten Hag, the manager of the Red Devils, would indeed have called a meeting with his troops a week ago on the ground, giving everyone the opportunity to give themselves up, which Rashford notably did by demanding a number 9 spot he got against Liverpool.

Ten Hag can’t take the CR7 soap opera anymore!

But previously, Ten Hag would have spoken himself in a particularly dry way. Warning Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo that they would taste the bench, the manager of the Red Devils would have especially put his stars up against the wall. Supported by his management, Ten Hag would have clearly warned that he expected a total investment from his players under penalty of taking the door. And Cristiano Ronaldo would have been the first target of his wrath, Ten Hag being tired of the circus around his future. Vibe…