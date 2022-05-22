rejuvenated! They capture Luis Miguel in an exclusive Miami shopping center, what did he buy? VIDEO

After four months of not appearing in public, the singer Luis Miguel He was seen in an exclusive shopping center in Miami, Florida with a more youthful appearance and completely alone, which caught the attention of the paparazzi and fans.

The cameras of the program The fat and the skinny They caught the interpreter of ‘La Bikina’ and ‘Until you forget me’ buying nothing less than a perfume, and it is well known that ‘El Sol’ likes to smell good.

In the clip you see louismi Dressing simply, with a white shirt and shorts. He had his usual hairstyle, albeit a bit disheveled, and was walking leisurely through a department store, arranging himself in every mirror he came across.

The images show that the interpreter of ‘Below the Table’ asks the site’s employees for perfumes that they try on themselves and he smells them from his hand or directly from the bottle.

Although some were recommended to him, Luis Miguel was not so convinced, so he continued looking for one to his liking.

According to the program, “El Sol” spent a long time evaluating which of all to wear and, finally, opted for one whose price is around 250 dollars (about 5 thousand Mexican pesos), but they did not reveal the name of the fragrance. .

(Instagram/elgordoylaflaca)

What caught the attention of all this, is that Luis Miguel She looked radiant and with a very youthful look, in addition to that it is seen that she has lost weight. It was also surprising that the singer of ‘La Incondicional’ did not have a bodyguard, let us remember that he has always been characterized by having an army behind him to take care of him.

Immediately, the fans of the 52-year-old singer applauded the appearance and overwhelmed social networks with their flattering comments.

“He looks beautiful as before!”, “Well, the condemned man looks good”, “He looks very young”, “Every day you are more beautiful”, “I know that it is not correct that they film you without your consent, but that is good that makes us see you so beautiful and in good health Luis Miguel. We miss you very much”, “The Sun came out and shone brighter than ever. Gorgeous”; are some of the comments.

The last time he was seen was at a luxury car agency, where he agreed to take a photo with one of the employees.

So far, it is unknown if the music star has plans to return to the stage, but congratulations on his good condition.