Entertainment

rejuvenated! They capture Luis Miguel in an exclusive Miami shopping center, what did he buy? VIDEO

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 33 2 minutes read

After four months of not appearing in public, the singer Luis Miguel He was seen in an exclusive shopping center in Miami, Florida with a more youthful appearance and completely alone, which caught the attention of the paparazzi and fans.

The cameras of the program The fat and the skinny They caught the interpreter of ‘La Bikina’ and ‘Until you forget me’ buying nothing less than a perfume, and it is well known that ‘El Sol’ likes to smell good.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 33 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Eugenio Derbez does not remain silent and answers Azcárraga: I am the owner of the characters

5 mins ago

The reason why Val Kilmer appears so little in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

6 mins ago

Toni Kroos chose between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi: “He’s the best…”

7 mins ago

Walter Mercado: Astrology horoscopes for today, Sunday, May 22

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button