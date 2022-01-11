Tech

relations between Xbox and Activision changed after the accusations, Phil Spencer speaks

Activision-Blizzard still finds itself at the center of heated controversy after the Call of Duty company was accused of harassing and discriminating against women working in its various divisions and development studios.

He returned to the topic Phil Spencer, which had already anticipated how Microsoft would change relations with Activision following the heavy accusations received from CEO Bobby Kotick and all the other executives involved.

The Xbox leader has kept faith with his statements, and confirmed that the Redmond giant has in fact changed its way of relating to the US publisher: “The work we do specifically with a partner like Activision is something that, of course, I won’t be talking about publicly. We have changed the way we do certain things with them, and they are aware of this “.

According to Spencer it’s not Microsoft’s job or other external companies “punish” Activision, and indeed it would be preferable that all the protagonists of the industry collaborate to improve the working environment.

“I would much rather help our partners sharing what we have done and what we have built on Xbox, rather than pointing the finger at companies that are outside our ecosystem.

I think the first thing we need to be able to do is make sure that people have a chance to report and talk about what’s going on. This is about the safety of people. And I’m able to guarantee it on my team. But in general I can say that have open lines of communication with which people can relate the experience they have lived within the teams, is a fundamental aspect.

In terms of the work we do with other companies, again, I’d rather provide help than try to punish. I don’t think my job is to go out there to punish other companies “.

