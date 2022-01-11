relations with Activision have changed after the allegations of harassment, says Phil Spencer – Nerd4.life

In an interview with The New York Times, Phil Spencer, the Xbox boss, said i relationship between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard I am changed after allegations of harassment and discrimination in the workplace brought against the Irvine giant.

“The work we do specifically with a partner like Activision is something that, of course, I won’t be talking about publicly. We’ve changed how we do some things with them and I’m aware of it,” Spencer said. “But for us, it’s not about publicly pillaging other companies. The history of Xbox is not immaculate.”

With this last sentence Spencer refers to the well-known episode of Microsoft’s party at GDC 2016, where the company had hired dancers a little too undressed, “a painful moment in the history of Xbox”.

Phil Spencer, the boss of Microsoft’s Xbox division

“One of the things that make me proud is how we came out of it. The work we did as a team, I think we are now stronger thanks to that episode. Rather than point the finger at other companies, I would rather help our partners, sharing what we have done and built “.

In November 2021, in an internal email to Xbox staff, Phil Spencer said he was “deeply disturbed by the horrific events and actions” of Activision Blizzard, referring to allegations of workplace harassment, and that management was considering. “all aspects of dealing” with Irvine’s company.