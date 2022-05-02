Relationship between AMLO and Cuba, under the magnifying glass

The fraternal relations that the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador maintains with the government of Cuba — an island that he will visit from May 7 to 9, for the first time as president — dates back to the last 40 years, a period in which they were also under the scrutiny of the Mexican intelligence apparatus.

According to the file of espionage of the defunct Federal Security Directorate —today the National Intelligence Center (CNI)— at the beginning of the 1980s, when he was a delegate of the National Indigenous Institute (INI) in Tabasco, López Obrador promoted the technological exchange for the construction of houses between that entity and the government of Fidel Castro.

The intelligence report held by THE UNIVERSAL details that Cuba sent to López Obrador’s homeland technicians with knowledge in the construction of houses at an affordable price and the government of Tabasco would send peasants to Havana to share their knowledge on planting techniques. However, according to the document, the peasants sent to the island only went to visit Havana, since, the DFS accused, they did not know anything about agricultural techniques.

“Andrés Manuel López Obrador, in coordination with Governor Leandro Rovirosa, promoted technological exchange with the Cuban government. The Cuban government sent technicians to Nacajuca, Tabasco, to take on the responsibility of building houses that were affordable, and instead the INI sent peasants to visit Havana, since the envoys did not know anything about techniques,” says the report of intelligence.

"AMLO: communist leader"

In the first report of the DFS file, dated June 14, 1979, López Obrador was then a leader of the Mexican Communist Party (PCM) in Tabasco. He points out that López Obrador returned to his native entity in June 1975 after having studied Political Science at UNAM upon assuming the governorship. Leandro Rovisora ​​Wade, and where he served as a state delegate of the INI in Nacajuca. The DFS affirmed that López Obrador “preferred” to select activists and militants from the Mexican Workers Party (PMT) and the PCM “now converted into the Unified Socialist Party of Mexico (PSUM).

“All of them never promoted organization for the development of agriculture, but only dedicated themselves to politicizing the peasants under the Marxist-Leninist orientation.”



From May 7 to 9, Andrés Manuel López Obrador will visit Cuba for the first time as a federal president. Photo: Special.

“Traitor to the PSUM and the marginalized”

In the report dated July 25, 1983, a DFS agent infiltrated a meeting of PSUM leaders in Tenosique, next to the Usumacinta River, where he assured that López Obrador, who served as president of the state PRI, ” absorbed” socialist leaders, which produced “harmful effects for the communist movement in the state”, for which they described him as “a traitor to the PSUM and the marginalized class”.

In that meeting it was assured that some voices pointed out that López Obrador had an attitude “totally contrary to the PSUM”, but “others say that he tries to make the PRI more progressive and revolutionary. Opinions have now been divided, some say that the attitude of the PRI president, Mr. Andrés Manuel López Obrador, is totally contrary to the PSUM, others say that he is trying to make the PRI more progressive and revolutionary.

“That of all these conjectures there is a reality, and it is the one that forces López Obrador to be pointed out as a traitor to the PSUM, and to the marginalized class, and that this politician without a defined ideology is nothing more than a mechanism used by the present regime of the state government to subtract strength from the most important party, such as the PSUM in the state”.

Written in pencil, on page 51 it is detailed that after López Obrador resigned from the leadership of the state PRI, he financially supported the PCM and had a communist affiliation. “It should be noted that López Obrador, of communist affiliation, came to the entity when Leandro Rovirosa Wade campaigned to be governor, who gave him the position of representative of the INI and financially helped the then PCM.”

At the end of the text it is stated that López Obrador had the support of leaders Chontal Indianswho, after receiving help, asked him to lead their fight.