Relationship between diabetes and oil: everything you absolutely need to know

The term oil (from the Latin olĕum, from the Greek ἔλαιον, élaion) indicates highly viscous, lipophilic (ie miscible with other oils) and hydrophobic (ie immiscible with water) organic liquids.

Originally the term referred only to olive oil obtained by pressing the fruit of the olive tree. The name was subsequently extended to all liquid lipids at room temperature, and also to other liquids with similar properties but of different composition (eg mineral oil).

They are used in food applications, such as fuels, lubricants, and in the manufacture of paints, plastics and other materials. They are also used in religious ceremonies as a purification tool.

Diet and lifestyle are key to preventing and managing diabetes. In this sense, the benefits of a healthy and balanced diet have been widely documented. In particular, our Mediterranean diet is the healthiest for our body. One of the fundamental protagonists of our table is olive oil, which can bring many benefits. The olive tree is one of the agricultural bases of the Mediterranean countries and is of great economic and social importance. Olive oil derives from its fruit (actually olives) and can be divided into different types based on their quality.

The most valuable is the so-called extra virgin olive oil, which is undoubtedly good for maintaining health. There are studies that show the benefits of these diseases for diseases such as cancer, particularly for diseases of the lungs and stomach (which also includes the colon, endometrium and ovaries).

Olive oil has an effective antidiabetic effect. In fact, the intake of extra virgin olive oil was associated with an increase in insulin in the blood.

The results of this study show that the oil can lower blood sugar while increasing insulin, bringing new perspectives on its use for people with diabetes. Glucose and lipid profiles were analyzed in 25 subjects in the study. At the same time, he was compared with subjects who were not given olive oil.

The study results showed that 2 hours after meals, subjects taking olive oil had significantly lower blood sugar levels (20 mg% on average) and higher insulin levels. Therefore, with great confidence we affirm that the daily use of extra virgin olive oil helps to lower blood sugar and postprandial cholesterol.

Indeed, recent research suggests that postprandial spikes in blood sugar and cholesterol can be harmful to patients at risk for complications from atherosclerosis. Therefore, reducing the degree of atherosclerosis could be useful for the treatment of atherosclerosis and its complications, such as heart attack and stroke, as stated by La Sapienza, University of Rome.

Thus, the green light was given to the use of extra virgin olive oil, an important legacy of health and taste.