relationship with the body and opinion of the fans

Billie Eilish it is constantly changing. Indeed, it is simply growing. The American superstar she is only 19 years old and despite his global success, he is still an adolescent who must understand himself and the world, learn to understand and accept himself. Of his complicated relationship with the body he often talked about it: to avoid running into the risk of the sexualization of his forms, for a long time he decided to dress in a loose, agender way, hiding and making sure that the attention was focused entirely on his music. Great attention was also paid to her eccentric hair, which not surprisingly she abandoned precisely because they made her extremely distinguishable: the new cut and platinum blonde gave her the anonymity she so desired, but it was also a choice dictated by the desire to open a new chapter in her life, coinciding with her latest album.

The singer is extremely reserved and shy: being the pop star of the moment is not easy for her, but the need to communicate through music has made her overcome her insecurities, using popularity to highlight important issues. For example, the morbid interest and attached judgment on how women decide to manage their physicality, a pressure to which no man is subjected. Even his choice to cover himself has long been debated and criticized, as if he wanted to deny having a body, when in reality he just wanted to protect himself: Billie became famous at just 16 and her eyes and planetary judgment would have put anyone in trouble, especially a girl who has yet to really come to terms with herself.

This year, however, there was a change of course: the release of the album Happier than ever coincided with a new Eilish, also told through the change of look, photo shoots and posts on social media where we see super feminine legs, hips, waist, but there is also breasts, prosperous and florid. A vision that not everyone liked: many followers, instead of noticing the beauty of a young woman’s forms, felt betrayed. Especially the younger ones, who have not yet lived through the passage of growth, felt abandoned.

The singer, interviewed by Elle US, confessed to having lost 100,000 followers after showing up in these new guises, as well as having received criticism and nostalgic messages for the old green-haired Billie. Already in constant struggle with her body and the terror of being considered sexy at all costs, of being judged and controlled, he hates social media, a tool that he would like not to use (but which he keeps to maintain the relationship with the fans): all this fuss has done nothing but fuel his fears and fears. Also during the interview, he also stated that this becoming attached to the phases or style of an artist without appreciating their evolution also means dehumanizing him.

Billie Eilish is asking us to be left free to be herself and to express himself as he wants, to show himself and perform, but also not to lose sight of his music and not to be distracted by secondary issues: showbusiness strips you and the world analyzes his body under the magnifying glass, of course , but she is and remains a songwriter, the most promising of her generation.

