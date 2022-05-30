Relationships with Stranger Things as Taylor Swift Songs

stranger things is a show that, at its core, is about the connections people have with each other, whether romantic or platonic. There have been plenty of iconic duos that viewers have fallen in love with and can’t wait to see again. Taylor Swift, now an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts, has a catalog full of songs that match the many relationships seen on the show.

With the release of the first half of the fourth season, it’s a great time to reminisce about the characters and the bonds they share with each other. What better way to do that than to add a Swift song to the soundtrack of the different types of love seen on the show?

Tendency How to Start a Blog in 2022 and Earn Money

Bob and Joyce – Breathe (Taylor Version) ft. Colbie Caillat

While Bob and Joyce’s pairing was unexpected in the t2 season, it was overwhelmingly evident how much they cared for each other. Unfortunately, the relationship was short-lived as, in an attempt to save the rest, Bob ends up sacrificing himself. Some might argue that Bob and Joyce were never meant to be endgame, however, while they were together they were really good for each other.

“Breathe (Taylor’s Version)” perfectly encapsulates what Joyce is going through after Bob disappears and how hard it is for her to forget him. The lines “And I can’t breathe without you / But I have to” perfectly encapsulate how she feels at the start of Season 3.

Steve and Dustin – Shake It Up

Steve and Dustin’s friendship came out of nowhere and had viewers falling in love with their dynamic. Although no song accurately describes these two fan favorites stranger things characters and their friendship, there are a few that will likely play in the background as they go about their antics.

Yes, it’s an extremely unconventional song for them, however, Shake perfectly matches the sassy — and silly, but fun way — way they interact. Most fans of the show would probably agree and lines like “I’m staying up too late / Got nothing on my brain” perfectly sums up their late night Demogorgon hunting activities and the conversations they have. .

Hopper and Joyce – The Joker and the Queen with Ed Sheeran

It’s fair to say that while Joyce and Hopper have been there for each other since the beginning, they haven’t transcended the boundaries of friendship yet. Hopper’s “death” further confirmed how much he meant to Joyce and, thankfully, they still have a chance to rectify their romantic hesitations.

Taylor’s most recent collaboration with Ed Sheehan is a perfect representation of how the two feel about each other and will be a perfect soundtrack for them once they are finally reunited. “The road that was broken / brought us together” is a perfect phrase to sum up their relationship – even as friends. As mentioned in the song, Joyce and Hopper are constantly choosing to see and bring out the best in each other.

Steve and Robin – New Romantics

Steve and Robin’s friendship in stranger things Season 3 was one of the most unique and interesting of the series. The friendship also went beyond the norm, becoming much more important when, instead of putting them together, the writers brought a different side to the show – one that hadn’t been explored before.

“New Romantics” is honestly the perfect song for them and seems like it was made for them. With lines like “Baby, I could build a castle/all the bricks they threw at me” and “Heartbreak is the national anthem,” this song is literally the soundtrack to their friendship.

Nancy and Jonathan – Lovers

Nancy and Jonathan are one of the most supportive and stable couples on the show. They both have similar likes and dislikes and start together as adults. Despite being considerably young, their relationship is much more mature and as such deserves an equally mature song.

“Lover,” the title track from Swift’s seventh album, is perfect for signifying their relationship. Not only do the two love each other deeply, but they’re also – almost always – seen together, giving the line “can I go / where are you going?” all the more important.

Steve and Nancy-Betty

Steve wasn’t always the most endearing stranger things character he is now. This is never seen more clearly than at the start of Season 1 when Nancy starts dating him. It’s extremely obvious that the two belong to very different worlds, have different priorities, and are very different types of people, however, Steve genuinely falls in love with her only to be heartbroken.

By the time Steve realizes he’s wrong and tries to rectify his behavior, it’s too late. “betty”, from Taylor Swift’s first pandemic album folklore, perfectly sums up the pain he feels for not having Nancy with lines like “One time I was riding my skateboard/When I passed your house/It’s like I can’t breathe.” He also captures his regret very well with “the worst thing I’ve ever done, what I did to you.”

Max and Eleven – I’m just me when I’m with you

Max and El had a rocky start, with the latter believing that Max and Mike were getting too close. Fortunately, instead of opposing them, the showrunners show them that they quickly become friends. Their friendship also stands out as it is currently the only female friendship on the show.

“I’m Only Me When I’m With You” is a song from Taylor Swift’s debut album and fits perfectly with how Max and El spend time together. While they do typical fun stuff — like window shopping or talking about boys — they can also lean on each other and ask for advice whenever they need it.

Max and Lucas – Cruel Summer

Max’s introduction in Season 2 immediately caught the attention of Dustin and Lucas, and as the season progressed, it became apparent that the latter was closer to her. At the end, the two were dancing together while Dustin learned how to use Farrah Fawcett hairspray properly. Their relationship is one of the most tumultuous, as they constantly bicker, break up, and then get back together.

The song that most accurately represents how they are doing and how viewers feel is “cruel summer” from Swift’s seventh album. Although the song has more mature undertones than their current stage of relationship, it’s perfect for their future – if they stick it out long enough. Lines like “Out the window / I’m still waiting for you to wait downstairs” are also a reminder to Max that he has to get out of his room so Billy doesn’t realize she’s gone.

Hopper and Eleven – Never Grow Up

Hopper and Eleven have probably the sweetest relationship on the show. Given their two pasts, they fill a void in each other’s lives that was previously vacant. As in any father-daughter relationship, there are times when they fight and times when they have a lot of fun, but their love for each other will always remain strong.

“Never Grow Up,” a song Swift once dedicated to her godson, is Hopper’s perfect love letter to Eleven. Fans can’t wait for this father-daughter duo to reunite in Season 4. The line, “Memorize what it was like when your dad comes home / Remember the steps, remember the words spoken” touches especially anyone who listens to the song after Season 3 ends.

Mike and Eleven – Love Story (Taylor’s version)

For a relationship that began as young teenagers, Mike and Eleven became the symbol of love on stranger things. It just seems like a song Taylor Swift wrote as a teenager is the one that best describes the relationship.

“Love Story (Taylor’s Version)” is undoubtedly the soundtrack to their relationship. His lines like “My daddy said to stay away from Juliet,” which adds further nuance to why this song is perfect for them. “You’ll never have to be alone / I love you and that’s all I really know” sums up Mike’s feelings for El perfectly – hopefully viewers can see their reunion soon in season four.

Every Star Wars Prequel Scene In Obi-Wan’s Dreams Explained