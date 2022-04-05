Relatives denounce the alleged disappearance of two Cuban paratroopers after a jump in Playa Baracoa

Two young Cuban paratroopers have been missing since March 31 after a jump made in the coastal town of Playa Baracoain the municipality of Bauta, in the province of Artemisa, according to family and friends who asked for help on social networks to find them.

Posts on Facebook identified the paratroopers as Yoan Moreira and Jorge A. Vega Acuña. The Cuban paratroopers make up the group of special troops of the Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (MINFAR). There are no details of whether they carried out any military exercises.

Manairis Pérez, wife of Vega Acuña, left requests for help in several Facebook groups, including Revolico Artemisa, where she explained that the young man was wearing green overalls at the time of the jump.

“Please, to the fishermen, to someone who sees something, urgently call 55674032 at whatever time it is. The family is desperate,” Pérez said.

Another user identified as Ariel Daniel Zaragoza Borges, a friend of Yoan Moreira, posted on his profile: “Please, I urge the fishermen to help with the search and if they know anything, call 51105034. His whole family is heartbroken. God bless you find him.”

“Once again I ask you to make this post viral… This time it is about a boy who belongs to the Special Troops Brigade, here on Baracoa beach, and he is missing along with another of his companions. They fell into the sea after jumping on their parachutes. this happened yesterday [jueves] around 10:00AM. Please, to all the people who can make this viral. It is urgent to find them. Her family and friends are desperate, “said Yensy Perdomo on her Facebook profile.

The journalist Roberto A. Paneque Fonseca, who clarified that he had not been able to verify the information, when sharing the image of one of the disappeared, explained that the maritime area where he would have fallen “is very complicated in parachute jumping.”

“The Gulf Stream passes right there, so they will have to look for it in Guanabo or Matanzas at least, or Villa Clara., always in a west east-northeast direction. I wish he had removed his parachute before he fell so it wouldn’t get swallowed by the water,” he added.

Paneque recalled “a similar jump and a similar accident in 1979 of Special Troops (U20 DGOE) and unfortunately there was no luck finding them alive and they appeared north of Villa Clara.”

The user Fredis Antonio López Garlobo wrote: “Today sadness has invaded me, one of my favorite students, Jorgito, has disappeared in a parachute jumpI hope that soon he appears full of joy, health and smiling as always. To your mom, brother, dad, I ask for strength and a lot of faith and optimism that he will soon be back. He is strong and knows how to overcome any adversity. A hug. Jorgito, brother, he demonstrates your champion skills “.