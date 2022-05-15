Relatives of Chyno Miranda appreciated the initiative of a concert

The relatives and the work team of the Venezuelan singer Jesús Miranda, known as Chyno, thanked this Saturday for the initiative of different artists to perform a concert for the benefit of his health.

“The Chyno Miranda family and team are very grateful for the initiative taken by a group of friends to hold a concert to benefit the health of Jesús Miranda, we are not the organizers of this concert but we want to make it clear that they have with our support and with the best will so that such a beautiful initiative is carried out”, reads a letter published on their social networks.

OF INTEREST: Britney Spears and Sam Asghari lost the baby they were expecting

They also detailed that Chyno’s recovery has progressed favorably.

“We are sure that this great gesture will allow Chyno to ensure the continuation of his recovery and see him on stage very soon,” he added.

Julio Ducharne, manager of the singer Chyno Miranda, reported through a statement that several artists met in support of the recovery of the Venezuelan’s health.

The fundraiser will take place on June 8 at the Scala de Brickell, in the city of Miami, United States.

Victor Drija, Jerry Di, Reggi the Authentic, Marko, Jonathan Moly, Jorge Luis Chacín and Ronald Borjas, are some of the artists who will participate in the charity event.





NTN24 EDITORIAL

