Relatives of General Viola are involved in the Coral case

A group of relatives of the general Julio de los Santos Violawho was deputy chief of security for former President Danilo Medina, have been included in the accusation deposited by the Public Ministry against those involved in the corruption case Coral Y Coral 5G.

In the accusation The accused is the wife of General Viola, Mrs. María del Alba Trinidad and her parents, identified as Elida María Trinidad Santiago, and Manuel de Jesús Alba Solano.

Supposedly, the general’s wife served as a figurehead for her husband to place in his name goods acquired with funds stolen from the Presidential Security Corps (Cusep).

While the parents of this, also appear with a large number of properties, whose real owner is the General De los Santos Violasays the Public Ministry.

General Viola’s in-laws were assigned more than ten plots, lots, a six-level apartment, and they appear as shareholders of 60% and 40% of companies. They also have a penthouse in Torre Elsa, Gazcue sector, all this being the lady a janitor and the man an animal breeder.

A brother-in-law of Viola identified as Manuel Antonio Alba Trinidad is among the accused.

Also nephews and brothers

The accusation indicates that De los Santos Viola acquired 11 consecutive properties (consolidated in land), four of these in his name, one in the name of his sister Magnolia de los Santos Viola (not among the defendants), three others in the name of his nephew Raymel Pastor del Rosario Viola, who is formally accused of money laundering, and two others in the name of his niece Onoris Beatriz Soto de los Santos, who also appears in the accusation of the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for the Persecution of Administrative Corruption (Pepca).

The accusations to the general

General Viola was deputy chief of the Presidential Security Corps of former President Danilo Medina, he was put in that position by Major General Adán Cáceres.

De los Santos Viola allegedly increased his wealth exorbitantly in 2020, when he “made his largest purchases of new real estate,” declaring 23 real estate properties valued at 65.7 million pesos.

But Pepca says that “when making a comparison of the income received and the amount of goods acquired, as well as the lifestyle of the accused and the community of goods of this, there is no evidence of a correlation between them.”