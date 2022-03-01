Relatives of missing Venezuelan pilots will start a new search

The plane in which three Venezuelan pilots were traveling disappeared from radar in 2020 during a flight to a town east of Caracas. Their relatives, some Miami residents, do not stop their efforts to find them. Monica Briceno/Courtesy

Three Venezuelan pilots and their plane disappeared from radar in 2020 during a flight to a town east of Caracas, but their relatives, some Miami residents, do not cease their efforts to find them and now plan to finance a maritime search with private experts and technology. advanced.

To achieve the goal, the relatives estimate costs of $75,000, money that they are raising through the GodFundme platform. The funds would finance the search that could last up to 10 days with sonar and ROV operators, the rental of equipment such as sonar, magnetometer and ROV, data processing, operating costs, accommodation, transportation and fuel, among others.

“When the government search was carried out, it was very basic, they did very little maritime search and according to the last trace it indicates that they could be in an area of ​​the sea” not far from the Higuerote Airport, in the state of Miranda, he told el Nuevo. Herald Leopoldo Vernet, who lives in Miami.

Vernet is the brother of pilot Alejandro Vernet who disappeared along with Manuel Briceño and Boris Meyerowitz when they took off from Caracas Airport on January 23, 2020 on aircraft YV-2604 and their flight plan was to go to Higuerote, without landing at the air terminal. from this city, to return to the Venezuelan capital in a time of approximately 50 minutes.

Pilot Alexander Vernet

The trio was testing the plane because “since there was no fuel in Venezuela, the plane had not been turned on for six months” and it was a round trip flight, detailed Leopoldo Vernet.

Relatives assure that the plane was in perfect condition and there were excellent atmospheric conditions.

Pilot Manuel Briceno

The aircraft took off at 12:40 pm and at 1 pm it disappeared from radar. The Search and Rescue service of the National Institute of Aeronautics (INAC) began the search the following day.

“INAC would inform us that the Maiquetía secondary radar records obtained from YV-2604 indicated that the plane disappeared from the radar when it passed over Higuerote Airport. The CODAI radar records would indicate a position very close to the reading obtained by the Maiquetía secondary radar just 17 seconds later, but this time over the sea,” the relatives reported in the GoFundme.

Additionally, according to the last reading of the location shared on Google Maps by one of the crew members, the trace is also lost over the sea, not far from Higuerote Airport. From the radar reading it was possible to see that the aircraft maintained a uniform track, with no anomalies on its route.

Pilot Boris Meyerowitz

On March 16, 2020 the search was suspended due to COVID-19 measures.

Approximately four months later, a maritime search was carried out in Carenero Bay that covered only a small part of the total area, yielding, according to the authorities, negative results.

New search

The relatives said that the search area includes a land area (mountainous with very dense jungle and coastline) and an underwater search area. The lack of adequate technology and resources for the search in these areas has been the main limitation.

“The objective is to carry out a private maritime search to find our relatives, a sweep would be made with the necessary technology in the quadrants and coordinates already pre-established in the search area so that there is no doubt whether they are in that area or not” they said.

The maritime search phase is the most likely to succeed, after evaluating the available evidence and consulting with experts, they said.

“Carrying out the search by sea is the best chance we have to close this chapter, two years of uncertainty, agony, anguish and suffering for our families who until today do not know where our loved ones are,” they said.

This story was originally published on February 28, 2022 4:49 p.m.