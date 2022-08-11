Relatives of young people ‘disappeared’ in the Matanzas fire: ‘Who is going to take responsibility?’

“I hold everyone fully responsible, chief, authority that allowed inexperienced boys to attend a fire of such magnitude“, wrote on her Facebook profile Yarleny Horta, cousin of Fabian Naranjo Nunezone of the young Cubans who, everything indicates, died in the fire at the Matanzas Supertanker Base.

Like several of his colleagues, Naranjo Núñez was doing military service. In the absence of information on the authorities, who speak of “disappeared”and from the official press, which has published some sweetened notes mentioning the pain of the families without identifying the victims, relatives have expressed on social networks what they think of what happened.

“I don’t want you a hero, my boy, I prefer you a coward,” wrote Yunia Doval, aunt of Leo Alejandro Doval Perez de Prado19 years old. The young man planned to study medicine after finishing military service. His dream was to become a neurosurgeon, according to his family.

“I always admired your values ​​and we know your family that you are not one of those who run, without imagining that today I would prefer that you had fled. I would feel the same pride if you arrived now saying that you suddenly became cowardly, rebellious, defiant and got off the fire truckbecause, ultimately, you are not one of them,” Yunia Doval continued.

He was “just a child who was going to enter his truncated youth stage. His dreams and life projects were shattered,” said Vivian López, grandmother of Leo Alejandro Doval, according to journalist Claudia Padrón Cueto. “He dreamed of being a neurosurgeon and excitedly told us about it. My child is not a martyr, he is a victim of Compulsory Military Service. (…) He didn’t have to be there.”

“For those who didn’t know him, he will remain as a hero; for those of us who knew him, he will remain as the boy who loves (Club de Fútbol Real) Madrid, the one who defended his team tooth and nail in every game, the faithful Marvel fan, who said that if you didn’t watch all the movies in order you weren’t a true fan, the one who asked him ‘hey, what career are you going to take?’, and he said ‘Medicine’ (…) the boy beautiful with green eyes! The one who narrowed his eyes in the photos, the one who wanted his beard to grow since childhood to look more serious, “wrote Ariadna Ramos, also close to Leo Alejandro Doval.

Yarleny Horta, cousin of Fabián Naranjo Núñez, pointed out that “Nothing is going to change history anymore, and saying now that they were brave is not going to ease the pain What does your family feel?

“We want them alive, we don’t want recognition at the cost of their lives. They are boys full of life, with a future and dreams that no one has the right to take away from them, and all due to negligence of superiors”critical.

Yanelis Naranjo González, also a relative of Fabián Naranjo, expressed: “We don’t need a hero. Who is going to take responsibility for bringing those inexperienced kids to such a dangerous scene? Who ordered them to be placed in the red zone, where they would be caught by the flames if the strength of the fire increasedHow did it happen?” he questioned.

“Who was the one who didn’t think he was endangering the lives of childrenWhat did your parents do from home safe and sound? And today they don’t have an answer to give us. We can only wait. Waiting for. What we hoped was that they were safe and sound, fulfilling his Compulsory Military Service. And that at the end of this period, to which all they go without wanting to be there, forced, see them enter the house with their stage expired. Who is going to take responsibility?” he insisted.

On Monday, official journalists mentioned on social networks Michel Rodriguez Roman20 years old and a resident of Santa Cruz del Norte, Mayabeque, as one of the presumably deceased in the Matanzas fire. He was also doing military service.

ANDhe Government has only officially recognized the death of Cienfuegos firefighter Juan Carlos Santana Garrido60 years old, whose body could be rescued and identified.

The authorities affirm that there are 14 “disappeared“, but they do not mention their identities or the circumstances in which they “disappeared”. Everything indicates that they are the firefighters who were at the base of supertankers when the second tank collapsed.

“To the guys from the Cienfuegos command and the Varadero (airport) command who arrived at that moment, at that very moment, that tank blew up on them. In other words, no one of them… so far I have no knowledge of anyone being left alive,” rescuer Luis David Castillo Corrales told the official radio station Radio Rebelde, who had to run to save his life and that of other comrades in the moment of explosion.

Publications on social networks have also mentioned among the “disappeared” Pablo Ángel López Martell, Diosdel Nazco, Luis Alberto Aballi Mustelier, Adriano Rodríguez and Luis Ángel Álvarez Leyva.

“Still today the authorities maintain without updating the information of the disappeared and deceased in the fire at the Matanzas Supertanker Base. The identity of the missing firefighters is relatively easy to determine because the units assigned to that fire have a template and can be quickly known, “considered the actor Ulises Toirac on his Facebook account.

“There is already a very unfavorable opinion about the use of young people without experience in events like this, of great scope and complexity, and the decisions made by the different commands in each case may be questionable, but the truth is that there is a duty in the information”, he added.

“There are families that may not even have mourning but an endless tragedy of doubt. I think of them first. I only ask for transparency, commitment and responsibility,” Toirac said.

In the comments to the actor’s publication, the official spokesman Humberto López came out in defense of the regime’s actions.

“There are the three things you ask for and more than enough, there is and should be an additional one, which is respect for family members and their will. In due course, the due honors will be given to such courageous men and their heroic conduct,” López wrote and received criticism from other users who considered that, more than heroes, those dead youths are victims.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Public Health, José Ángel Portal Miranda, said this Tuesday in your Twitter account that “together with MINSAP Legal Medicine specialists, anthropologists and members of the MININT”, they evaluated “the strategy to be implemented once the flames at the Supertanker Base subside” so that “these teams can begin to carry out their work.”