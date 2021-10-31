Relaunch plan for Turin, the first 50 million from Invitalia

TURIN. One month: this is the deadline at the end of which Invitalia – the national agency for the attraction of investments and business development, controlled by the Mise – will publish the first call, worth 50 million euros, linked to the program on the Project of industrial reconversion and requalification (Prri) of the complex crisis area of ​​Turin.

This is a fundamental bureaucratic advance: the tender will in fact represent the backbone of all the relaunch of the territory which includes new investments, focused on automotive and aerospace, requalification of skills and training and re-employment projects for workers belonging to one of these specific basins. . A total of 140 million euros, of which 50 million euros from the state, 60 million from the programming of the Region, plus another 30, again allocated by the Region, spread in half on the two sectors considered key for the revitalization of the territory. The publication of the announcement (which refers to Law 181/1989) will be preceded by a powerful communication activity by the Region to allow the widest possible participation and also to try to reduce selection times to a minimum.

The creation of a large pole of applied research, training and technology transfer dedicated to sustainable mobility, and of an aerospace city, in which to produce innovation, skills and technology transfer, is planned.

The project involves the Piedmont Region, the Municipality, the Polytechnic, the University, the Chamber of Commerce and the Industrial Union of Turin, Api, the Competence center Cim 4.0, the Piedmontese Aerospace District and Tne, the publicly owned company that owns the former Fiat spaces in Corso Settembrini where the citadel of manufacturing should be born, a project presented more than three years ago.

As regards the automotive sector, the Settembrini course center will be developed on approximately 21 thousand square meters, combining research and technology transfer laboratories, facilities and laboratories to support professional and vocational training in a single physical space.

The aerospace center, on the other hand, also announced a couple of years ago, will be the one that will be built in Corso Marche: a building of 12 thousand square meters, with a strong presence of the Polytechnic, which will host research laboratories, large equipment and equipment for technology transfer to support both basic and applied research and companies in the sector. In fact, at the beginning of October, the Board of Directors of the Corso Duca university approved the preliminary contract for the establishment of surface rights between Politecnico and Leonardo Spa. A formal step that is essential to give legs to the aerospace citadel project.

The goal is to create various realities in the area that provide training, research and services to businesses, from SMEs to large companies, and promote the processes of ecological and digital transition in the sectors of sustainable mobility, public and private, the competitiveness of automotive industry and the development of new technologies in the aerospace sector.

Simultaneously with the publication of the 50 million call, which will be calibrated on the needs of the production system and the objectives of the PRRI, there will also be development agreements linked to the funds of another key game, that of the PNRR.