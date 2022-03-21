Relaxation of measures due to COVID: hospitalizations in the United Kingdom rose by 20%, what the experts say

People in London may not wear masks in bars (REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo)

Like an inexorable reflection of the act of the coronavirus, four days ago the United Kingdom lifted several restrictions by COVID-19 and not only new daily infections are growing, but also hospitalizations, especially of older people.

The government led by Boris Johnson removed all coronavirus-related international travel restrictions as of yesterday. The measure came into force just before the start of the Easter holidays. On this date, British tourism will seek to promote consumption and commercial activity.

“The UK is leading the world in lifting all remaining COVID-19 travel restrictionsand the announcement is a testament to the hard work that everyone in this country has done to implement the vaccine and protect each other,” he said. Grant ShappsBritish Transport Secretary.

But the virus does not recognize restrictions and proof of this is that nearly 100,000 daily infections are being registered in recent days . Nearly 3.3 million people were infected with COVID-19 in the week ending March 12, a 26% increase from the previous week and the highest level recorded since mid-February.

A striking fact that alerts specialists is that, powered by the Ómicron BA.2 sub-variant, The growth in infections hits those over 70 the hardest, according to the British government.

The news was highlighted by the prestigious doctor Eric Topol who wrote on Twitter: “Coronavirus infections among the UK’s over-70s rose to a record high in mid-March, according to the Office for National Statistics.”

Dr Sarah Crofts, head of analytical results for the British government, pointed out that those over 70 are the age group most susceptible to serious illness. On March 16, English hospitals recorded 1,823 admissions for COVID-19, a 20 percent increase from the same day the previous week and the highest daily figure since January 13. In Scotland, the number of COVID patients is almost at the peak of January. On Friday there were 2,050 hospital beds occupied with COVID patients.

The pandemic hits hard in Europe and Asia with Omicron (REUTERS / May James)

While several countries, such as the United Kingdom, have reduced care measures around the coronavirus, such as the use of masks outdoors or in some closed spaces, the The world sees an increase in infectionsespecially in Asia and Europe, with many countries breaking records for daily infections this week (South Korea reported 620,000 infections yesterday, Japan 56,573, and China isolates cities with millions of people.) On the European side, several nations add up to tens of thousands of daily infections. Yesterday, the United Kingdom recorded almost 90,000 cases; Germany, 269,980; France 101,747; The Netherlands 53,0667 and Italy 79,895.

In Argentina, 24 hours ago, the Ministry of Health notified 77 deaths from coronavirus and 14,416 new infections. This last figure had not been reached since last February 22, although the health portfolio clarified that the sum is due to the loading delay in CABA, since the daily numbers this week were around 6,000 or 5,000 infections. With today’s data, now the total number of cases in the country since the start of the pandemic is 9,004,829while deaths add up 127,439.

Also in our country some relaxations in care measures against the pathogen began to be known. This Friday, the City of Buenos Aires announced that it is no longer requiring the use of a mask in schools. The head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, reported that, starting next Monday, the mask will be optional in class and that the measure will apply to the three levels: initial, primary and secondary.

In CABA schools, the chinstrap will no longer be mandatory (Maximiliano Luna)

Until now, only kindergarteners and students up to third grade were exempt from wearing the mask in class. The measure extends flexibility to all primary grades and adds to secondary.

Also during the last business day of the week, The mayor of La Plata, Julio Garro, announced the end of the mandatory use of the chinstrap for public transport, shops and municipal offices in the capital of Buenos Aires. From next week, the masks will be optional for “circulation, provision of services and any public or private activity that takes place in the Partido de La Plata.”

“We have decided, by decree, that starting Monday the use of face masks in public spaces, municipal offices and means of transport in La Plata will become optional.. Also in shops, their owners being the ones who arrange its implementation, ”announced the communal head of Together for Change from social networks. Measure generated a strong rejection by the government of the province of Buenos Aires and opened a new crack on the use of the mask.

From the health portfolio in charge of Nicholas Kreplak, they called Garro’s measure “irresponsible” and they assured that the decision was made “without any type of scientific and sanitary knowledge”. Even the Buenos Aires minister himself advancement that, if there is no new peak of COVID-19 cases in the next month and a half, in May it will propose at the national level that it be authorized the removal of chinstraps in classrooms for all schools.

In La Plata, the chinstrap in groups will be optional from Monday (EFE / Carlos Ramírez)



consulted by Infobae, Gabriela Piovanoinfectologist at the Muñiz hospital, specified: “I believe that every successful attempt to decree the end of the pandemic, as Europe did on several occasions, was a failure. which caused an increase in cases. This measure carries yes or yes an increase in infections in the future. Fortunately, Argentina, and especially the province of Buenos Aires, has had a vigorous vaccination plan that protects against serious developments of the disease. That can give us an outbreak of cases with few serious cases.”

“In the first place, we must remember that several countries have advanced to this extent, such as the United Kingdom and the United States. It is not bad to update some measures according to the evolution of the virus. However, one of the biggest risks that this measure may have is that there may be a new wave for our autumn-winter, thing that happens in other countries today. For this reason, it is a significant risk to tell the population to stop taking a preventive measure and then have to tell them the opposite, ”he explained to Infobae the doctor Ricardo Teijeiro, infectious disease doctor and member of the Argentine Society of Infectious Diseases (SADI.

The dynamism of the pandemic drives us to closely monitor the evolution of the pathogen and the behavior of its most infectious variants. Therefore, the authorities will see if these relaxations can be maintained in the face of autumn, which will begin in the next few hours.

