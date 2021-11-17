Relay in Brembo, Bombassei passes the baton to Tiraboschi

Stezzano. The next shareholders’ meeting of Brembo Spa, called for next 17 December, will be called in an extraordinary session to amend the statute by introducing the role of the President Emeritus.

A change due to Alberto Bombassei’s desire to leave the office of chairman of the board of directors and director. The Board of Directors makes a proposal to the Shareholders’ Meeting to appoint the current Executive Deputy Chairman to the office, Matteo Tiraboschi, to which the subsequent Board of Directors will confer the relative executive powers.

It will also be proposed to the shareholders to appoint the engineer to the role of Chairman Emeritus Alberto Bombassei, so that the Company can continue to benefit from its experience and continue growth in continuity, respecting and consistently with its past and with its own identity.

The Shareholders’ Meeting of 17 December 2021 will also appoint a new Director to replace Alberto Bombassei.

“I express my deepest gratitude to Alberto Bombassei, who at the helm of Brembo has made the Group an authentic Italian excellence – said Matteo Tiraboschi -. His work and commitment have always been the example from which we all draw inspiration. I am grateful for the proposal of my name for such a challenging and prestigious assignment. I feel a strong sense of responsibility and the challenges that await us in the present and in the future. I intend to interpret and address them, in continuity with the best tradition of this company which has revolutionized its sector in 60 years, becoming a point of reference on a global level “.

“For some time now I have expressed my intention to renounce my operational powers – he said Alberto Bombassei -. Today, consistent with this desire, I have chosen to leave the office of President. It is a step that I take with great serenity. I am sure, in fact, to guarantee Brembo safe driving and above all capable of successfully facing the new challenges that the mobility sector poses in this phase of radical transformation. Matteo – who has supported me for the last 20 years at the helm of the Company – has already shown that he is capable of facing complex challenges and great responsibilities. I am sure that he will be able to guide Brembo not only guaranteeing continuity to our success story, but also confirming us in the role of great innovators that everyone recognizes us today. I therefore address my strong wishes for good work to the future new President Matteo Tiraboschi and to the CEO Daniele Schillaci ”.

Brembo Spa

Brembo Spa is a worldwide group and recognized innovator of the technology of disc braking systems for vehicles. It is the supplier of the most prestigious manufacturers in the world – of cars, motorcycles and commercial vehicles – of high-performance braking systems, as well as clutches and other components for the racing sector. Brembo also has undisputed supremacy in the sports sector with over 500 world championships won to date.

The company operates in 15 countries on 3 continents, with 29 production sites and commercial offices, counting on the collaboration of over 12,000 people. Of these, around 10% are engineers and product specialists working in research and development. The 2020 turnover is equal to € 2,208.6 million (31/12/2020).

Brembo is the owner of the commercial brands Brembo, AP, AP Racing, Breco, Bybre, J.Juan, Marchesini and SBS Friction.

