Release Daddy Yankee “Legendaddy” on vinyl!

“HAPPY THREE KINGS DAY, Today I celebrate my 28 years of life rebirth, giving this collector’s item to my fans. LEGENDADDY vinyl. You can get it at —- and —– stores. Thank you very much for your support, I love you.”

The singer Daddy Yankee celebrates the traditional Three Kings Day by giving his audience a collector’s item with the release of his successful album “Legendaddy” on vinyl.

The album comes out in exclusive editions with the 19 songs from the original album, after the closure of his farewell tour “La Última Vuelta” in December, after 85 performances and 1.9 million tickets sold, the second highest-grossing Latin tour of 2022, according to a report by Nortistarz.

“Legendaddy” was the first album of 2022 to be certified multi-platinum by the RIAA with one billion streams and was named the Top Latin Album of the mid-year.

In addition, it debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart, achieving his fifth consecutive #1 debut on the aforementioned chart.

It entered the top 10 of the Billboard Top 200 chart at #8, marking his highest chart position to date and his first Top 10 hit in 15 years since 2007’s El Cartel: The Big Boss. at #1 on the Weekly Top Albums chart on Spotify.

For Variety magazine, the album spans “more than three decades of music. The 19-song collection captures the essence of reggaeton, salsa, dancehall, rap, trap, bachata, EDM, and Caribbean influencers.”

For The New York Times, “the most dynamic moments come when Yankee searches for the magic of the past, either allowing himself the arrogance of what he knows how to do or summoning listeners to conquer the dance floor.”

Currently, Daddy Yankee is nominated for the Grammy Awards in the category “Best Urban Music Album” for Legendaddy, this being his fifth Grammy Award nomination.

The five-month, 85-date tour that culminated last December included performances in North and Latin America.

THE SUCCESS OF BAD BUNNY

Bad Bunny has become, for the third consecutive year, the most listened to artist in the world, with a total of 18.3 billion views, which makes him the ‘king of streaming’, as Spotify points out, after announcing the most listened to songs, artists and podcasts of 2022.

In second position is the singer and songwriter Taylor Swift, for her album ‘Midnights’. In third place is Drake, the American rapper who has reached the record of 50,000 million views on Spotify this year; in fourth place The Weeknd, and in fifth position BTS, the South Korean pop group.

Regarding Spanish artists, Rosalía occupies the first position, followed by Quevedo as the second favorite Spanish artist by fans worldwide. Regarding the five most listened to artists in the world, in addition to Taylor Swift, there are Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande.