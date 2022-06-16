release date and cast on HBO Max

After three somewhat uneven seasons in terms of quality, success and criticism, Barry Jenkins and Issa López will be in charge of moving forward True Detective: Night Countrythe fourth season of the HBO Max police anthology series. Already without Nic Pizzolatto (creator of the acclaimed crime series) at the helm, the new batch begins production three years after the premiere of the third season, starring Mahershala Ali and Stephen Dorff. Alongside Jenkins and Lopez, Adele Romanski and Mark Ceryak also executive produce.

Given the doubts that this irregular fiction has raised, the creation of new episodes seems like a good opportunity to turn the concept of the series around. That is why the leadership of the plot will be held, for the first time, by women.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

True Detective: Night Country: release date and cast of season 4 of the HBO Max series

The universe True Detective will return to HBO Max, expected in 2023, with a new story and a new leadership in the cast, that of women. The first confirmed is the actress and director Jodie Foster (Flight Plan, The Silence of the Lambs). The Californian could star in a plot set in the Arctic, where the weather and light conditions are complex (in winter the night can last 24 hours).

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The objective of the fourth season is to reach similar quality standards to those of the first season (2014) with Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, and the third (2019), which they accumulated for the brand True Detective until 23 Emmy Award nominations, winning 5 of them, all for the first season. maybe with Night Country leave behind the long shadow of the second batch, the most criticized, released in 2015 with Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Vince Vaughn and Taylor Kitsch in the cast.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io