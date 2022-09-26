release date and cast on Netflix

Netflix projects are always of interest but lately each movie they announce is more attractive than the previous one. Among the platform’s upcoming releases, announced at the popular TUDUM event, is Heart of Stonean espionage thriller that uses two experts in the action cinema of recent years for the main roles.

The little that is known about the film is that there will be some of the most exciting scenes guaranteed, since Heart of Stone focuses on the complex life of a CIA spy named Rachel Stone. In the teaser trailer released by Netflix there are hardly any clues as to what the film will be like, but it can be deduced that his work in the film is intricate, since the voiceover anticipates that “No friends, no relationships. What we do is too important.”.

Heart of Stone: Netflix movie release date

Although an exact day has not yet been set, Netflix has advanced in the TUDUM event on September 24 that the platform’s forecast is brand new Heart of Stone in mid-2023. The film would thus arrive to complete the list of juicy projects for next year in which, as other titles announced such as Tyler Rake 2 either Enola Holmes 2, once again there will be a great commitment to the action genre that is giving such good results on the streaming platform. The objective, thus, is to follow in the wake of The invisible agent, The old guard either interceptor, that have already demonstrated in their respective premieres the strong impact that these films have on the viewers of the streaming giant.

Heart of Stone: trailer and cast of the Netflix thriller

to be in front of Heart of Stone Netflix has relied on Tom Harperdirector of titles such as The Aeronauts (Amazon Prime Video) with Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones, Misfits either Peaky Blinders. Leading the cast we find two actors who have experience in the action genre. The actress Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman, Death on the Nile) returns to collaborate with the platform in this film after starring in Red alert along with Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds, of which we will soon see a second part. His on-screen partner is Jamie Dornan, whom we’ve recently seen on the series The Turist (HBOMax).

But Gadot and Dornan are not the only actors we can see in Heart of Stone. complete the cast Jing Lusi (Crazy Rich Asians), Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Alia Bhatt Y Paul Ready.