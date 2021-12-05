release date and exclusive scene “The transformation”

Sony Pictures Italy released a new exclusive scene from the film Morbius starring Jared Leto in the role of Dr. Michael Morbius and his disturbing alter-ego.

We can watch “The transformation” below in the original language with Italian subtitles:

One of Marvel’s most enigmatic and haunted characters, anti-hero Michael Morbius, arrives on the big screen played by Academy Award®-winning actor Jared Leto. Infected with a rare and dangerous blood disease, determined to save anyone who is destined to suffer his own fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate bet. What initially appears to be a success soon turns out to be a potentially more dangerous remedy than the disease itself.

The film will be released in US theaters on January 28, 2022 and in those of Italy the February 3, 2022.

Based on comic book characters Marvel from Gil Kane And Roy Thomas, the film is directed by Daniel Espinosa based on a screenplay by Matt Sazama And Burk Sharpless.

The cast includes Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal And Tyrese Gibson.

Among the upcoming Marvel films coming to theaters we find:

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and can no longer separate his private life from the great responsibilities of being a Super Hero. When asking for help a Doctor Strange, the stakes are getting more and more risky and will lead him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.



DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS

Directed by Sam Raimi, the Marvel Studios film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will arrive on May 4th in Italian cinemas. The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Xochitl Gomez.

THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER

The Marvel Studios movie Thor: Love and Thunder will arrive in Italian cinemas on July 6. Directed by Taika Waititi, the film stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson, who reprise their roles, while Christian Bale plays the antagonist.