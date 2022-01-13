release date and image of the new mobile game for iOS and Android – Nerd4.life

Avatar: Reckoning is a new MMO shooter for mobile devices developed by Archosaur Games in collaboration with Tencent, James Cameron’s Lightstorm Entertainment and Disney. The game is based on the film franchise and will be available in 2022 on iOS and Android.

Avatar Reckoning takes players to areas of Pandora that have not been seen in the movies. Players will learn about the Na’vi clans who are fighting to protect their homes from the forces of the RDA, which are in search of natural resources. The game is playable solo or in multiplayer.

Players will create an Avatar character and take part in missions, who will have an affair, alone or with friends. There will be co-op and PvP modes that will allow you to obtain items of various kinds for your characters. Avatar Reckoning was developed using Unreal Engine 4 and promises “cutting edge graphics”. No gameplay footage has been released so far, we can only see the following image.

A panorama of Pandora from Avatar Reckoning

As for the Avatar movie series, the first of multiple planned sequels, Avatar 2, is set for theatrical release in December 2022. 2009’s Avatar is the most successful film in history, with $ 2.847 billion at the global box office. It was temporarily overtaken by Marvel’s Avengers Endgame in 2019, but regained its position thanks to a re-release in China.

Finally, we remind you that two more games dedicated to Avatar are coming. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora for PC and console, and Avatar: Pandora Rising, also for mobile.