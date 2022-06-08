Release date and more details

It has been announced that Tales of the Walking Dead It will hit US screens on Sunday, August 14.

It is an anthology derived from AMC’s goose that lays the golden eggs, The Walking Deadconsisting of six episodes, with Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Parker Posey (Lost in Space), Poppy Liu (Better Call Saul), Jessie T Usher (TheBoys), Olivia Munn (Magic Mike) and Samantha Morton (reprising the role of Alpha, the leader of The Whisperers) in the lead.

Ahead of its arrival this summer, an official synopsis has also been released.

“Tales of the Walking Dead consists of six original hour-long episodes centered around new and established characters within the walker apocalypse,” according to comic book.

“Each episode has its own tone and point of view, but the stakes are high in each story, pushing indelible new characters with relentless choices and life-threatening situations. We get to see the apocalypse through different eyes.” , discovering more worlds, myths and mysteries of The Walking Dead“.

Considering that production didn’t start until January, the filmmakers have made every effort to get it out before the end of the year.

AMC Networks and AMC Studios President of Original Programming Dan McDermott previously commented on the creation of the spinoff: “We see a lot of potential for a wide range of rich and compelling stories in this world, and the episodic anthology format of Tales of the Walking Dead It will give us the flexibility to entertain existing fans and also provide an entry point for new viewers, especially on streaming platforms.”

“We have seen the appeal of this format in television classics such as The Twilight Zone and, more recently, BlackMirrorand we’re excited to engage with fans in this new way, against the backdrop of this unique and absorbing world.”

