release date and new images – Nerd4.life

Final Fantasy 6 Pixel Remaster: release date and new images

Square Enix announced the exit date from Final Fantasy 6 for the Final Fantasy Pixel Remastered and for the occasion has published a series of new images of this re-edition.

Final Fantasy 6 Pixel Remaster will be available on PC (via Steam), iOS via the App Store and Android via Google Play starting from Wednesday 23 February. Square Enix in the past had expressed its intention to bring the collection to other platforms and perhaps in this sense news could arrive during tonight’s Nintendo Direct, we’ll see.

As with all other games included in the Pixel Remastered collection, Final Fantasy 6 will also boast technical and aesthetic improvementsobviously without upsetting the gameplay of the originals.

Specifically, the 2D graphics have been updated, as well as the character models created by Kazuko Shibuya, the soundtrack has been rearranged under the supervision of the historical composer of the series Nobuo Uematsu and there are several extras, such as a bestiary, an illustration gallery. and a music player. There are also changes to the gameplay, which include a modernized interface, options for automatic fights and much more.

Those who pre-order this improved re-release of Final Fantasy 6 will receive how bonus two wallpapers and a special soundtrack containing the following tracks:

  • “Locke’s Theme (Timelapse Remix)” (new)
  • “The Decisive Battle (Timelapse Remix)”
  • “Terra’s Theme (Timelapse Remix)”
  • “Searching for Friends (Timelapse Remix)”
  • “Aria di Mezzo Character (Instrumental)” (new)

