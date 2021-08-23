release date and tracklist

AND Happier Than Ever the title of new album by Billie Eilish released on July 30, 2021. Here is the tracklist of the album which also includes the Gold certified song in Italy “Therefore I Am“And the previous single”my future“.

Billie Eilish’s highly anticipated new second album is titled “Happier Than Ever”And contains 16 unreleased tracks, including the latest singles “Your Power”, “Lost Cause” and “NDA”, which marked a sort of countdown before the release, which took place for Darkroom / Interscope Records on July 30, 2021.

“Happier Than Ever” follows on from the debut album “WHEN WE ALL GO TO SLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?” (double platinum certified in Italy): both were written and produced by 19 year old Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas in Los Angeles.

Billie Eilish on Disney +

Billie Eilish will make her Disney + debut with the Happier Than Ever: Love Letter concert in Los Angeles, a world premiere cinematic experience on Friday, September 3 on the streaming platform. Straight from his new album, “Happier Than Ever,” the original Disney + will feature an intimate performance of each song in the order found on the disc. The concert, directed by Robert Rodriguez and Patrick Osborne, will be staged in the iconic Hollywood Bowl amphitheater alongside Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

Happier Than Ever album tracklist Billie Eilish

This is the complete tracklist of “Happier Than Ever”:

Getting Older I Didn’t Change My Number Billie Bossa Nova my future Oxytocin GOLDWING Lost Cause Halley’s Comet Not My Responsibility OverHeated Everybody Dies Your Power NDA Therefore I Am Happier Than Ever Evil Fantasy

Where to buy Happier Than Ever: versions

The disc is currently available in version CD and double vinyl also in the following stores:

Happier Than Ever cover album Billie Eilish

Here is the cover of the new album:

Happier Than Ever on Spotify

When Billie Eilish’s new album came out

Happier Than Ever is available from July 30, 2021.