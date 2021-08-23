News

release date and tracklist

Posted on
After the huge success of WHEN WE ALL GO TO SLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO ?, Billie Eilish is back with a new album entitled Happier Than Ever.

Eleonora Redazione

AND Happier Than Ever the title of new album by Billie Eilish released on July 30, 2021. Here is the tracklist of the album which also includes the Gold certified song in Italy “Therefore I Am“And the previous single”my future“.

Billie Eilish’s highly anticipated new second album is titled “Happier Than Ever”And contains 16 unreleased tracks, including the latest singles “Your Power”, “Lost Cause” and “NDA”, which marked a sort of countdown before the release, which took place for Darkroom / Interscope Records on July 30, 2021.

“Happier Than Ever” follows on from the debut album “WHEN WE ALL GO TO SLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?” (double platinum certified in Italy): both were written and produced by 19 year old Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas in Los Angeles.

Billie Eilish on Disney +

Billie Eilish will make her Disney + debut with the Happier Than Ever: Love Letter concert in Los Angeles, a world premiere cinematic experience on Friday, September 3 on the streaming platform. Straight from his new album, “Happier Than Ever,” the original Disney + will feature an intimate performance of each song in the order found on the disc. The concert, directed by Robert Rodriguez and Patrick Osborne, will be staged in the iconic Hollywood Bowl amphitheater alongside Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

Happier Than Ever album tracklist Billie Eilish

This is the complete tracklist of “Happier Than Ever”:

  1. Getting Older
  2. I Didn’t Change My Number
  3. Billie Bossa Nova
  4. my future
  5. Oxytocin
  6. GOLDWING
  7. Lost Cause
  8. Halley’s Comet
  9. Not My Responsibility
  10. OverHeated
  11. Everybody Dies
  12. Your Power
  13. NDA
  14. Therefore I Am
  15. Happier Than Ever
  16. Evil Fantasy

Where to buy Happier Than Ever: versions

The disc is currently available in version CD and double vinyl also in the following stores:

Team World Shop

Amazon

Happier Than Ever
Happier Than Ever

  • Billie
  • Eilish
  • CD
  • Audio CD – Audiobook
  • 07/30/2021 (Publication Date) – Universal Music (Publisher)

IBS

Feltrinelli

Mondadori

Happier Than Ever cover album Billie Eilish

Here is the cover of the new album:

Cover Album Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever

Happier Than Ever on Spotify

When Billie Eilish’s new album came out

Happier Than Ever is available from July 30, 2021.

