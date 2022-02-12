Release date and trailer for The Dropout, Disney Plus series with Amanda Seyfried

Disney Plus released the poster and the The Dropout trailer, the new original series starring Amanda Seyfried. The streaming platform has also confirmed the release date of the series.

Release date e The Dropout trailer, Disney Plus series with Amanda Seyfried

Here’s how Disney Plus describes it The Dropout:

Money. Romance. Tragedy. Deceit. From executive producer Elizabeth Meriwether, The Dropout is the story of Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried) and Theranos, a story of ambition and fame gone horribly wrong. How did the youngest billionaire who built herself lose everything in the blink of an eye?

The series, consisting of eight episodes, will be available on Disney Plus starting in April 20.

The Dropout stars Amanda Seyfried in the role of Elizabeth Holmes and Naveen Andrews in that of Sunny Balwani. The cast also includes guest stars Utkarsh Ambudkar, Kate Burton, Stephen Fry, Michel Gill, LisaGay Hamilton, William H. Macy, Elizabeth Marvel, Laurie Metcalf, Dylan Minnette, Alan Ruck, Sam Waterson, Michaela Watkins and many more.

Finally, here is the The Dropout trailer:

The Dropout executive producers are showrunner Elizabeth Meriwether, Liz Heldens, Liz Hannah, Katherine Pope, Rebecca Jarvis, Victoria Thompson and Taylor Dunn. Michael Showalter directs several episodes and is executive producer along with Jordana Mollick, his production partner at Semi-Formal Productions.

