Tech

release date and trailer of the Remedy campaign from TGA 2021 – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read

After a few months of radar silence, CrossfireX has returned to show itself at The Game Awards 2021. For the occasion, a new one was presented trailer of the campaign created by Remedy and the release date, set for February 10, 2022 for PC and Xbox Series X | S.

The trailer, which you can view in the player above, offers us a new taste of the single player campaign, which will be composed at launch by two different acts, Operation Catalyst and Operation Specter, which will tell about the conflicts between Global Risk and Black List, two companies private military.

CrossfireX is a first-person shooter made by Smilegate for PC and Xbox Series X | S and the new chapter of the series born in 2008 that over the years has become very popular in Asia thanks to its popular team multiplayer modes that partly recall both the style Counter-Strike classic is the more modern one of Call of Duty.

Although the focus of the series is undoubtedly on the multiplayer sector, CrossfireX will have a single player campaign created by Remedy, the software house of Alan Wake, Control and Max Payne, which has also attracted the interest of the Western public on the production. As mentioned at the beginning, CrossfireX will be available for PC and Xbox Series X | S from February 10th.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

New law coming due to PS5 and Xbox Series X

6 days ago

protests for the skin of Santa Claus, SAYS withdraws it – Nerd4.life

7 days ago

WhatsApp, pay attention to this message: it could drain your account

November 10, 2021

13 free games for Christmas, Shenmue 3 the first, for an indiscretion – Nerd4.life

1 day ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button