release date and trailer of the Remedy campaign from TGA 2021 – Nerd4.life

After a few months of radar silence, CrossfireX has returned to show itself at The Game Awards 2021. For the occasion, a new one was presented trailer of the campaign created by Remedy and the release date, set for February 10, 2022 for PC and Xbox Series X | S.

The trailer, which you can view in the player above, offers us a new taste of the single player campaign, which will be composed at launch by two different acts, Operation Catalyst and Operation Specter, which will tell about the conflicts between Global Risk and Black List, two companies private military.

CrossfireX is a first-person shooter made by Smilegate for PC and Xbox Series X | S and the new chapter of the series born in 2008 that over the years has become very popular in Asia thanks to its popular team multiplayer modes that partly recall both the style Classic of Counter-Strike is the more modern one of Call of Duty.

Although the focus of the series is undoubtedly on the multiplayer sector, CrossfireX will have a single player campaign created by Remedy, the software house of Alan Wake, Control and Max Payne, which has also attracted the interest of the Western public on the production. As mentioned at the beginning, CrossfireX will be available for PC and Xbox Series X | S from February 10th.