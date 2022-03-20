Release date and trailer with the Hargreeves vs the Sparrows

MADRID, 14 Mar. (CultureLeisure) –

Netflix has released the trailer for season 3 of The Umbrella Academy, which will arrive on Netflix on June 22. The trailer shows the Hargreeves family preparing to fight against the Sparrow Academy Sparrows, an alternative and better trained version of the members of The Umbrella Academy.

“the sparrows they have landed“, can be read in the clip, in which appear Luther (Tom Hopper), Vanya (Elliot Page), Klaus (Robert Sheehan), Number Five (Aidan Gallagher), Diego (David Castañeda) and Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman ) in front of the enemy group.

The third season will feature the additions of Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Genesis Rodriguez, Cazzie David and Jake Epstein, who will give life to the Sparrows. She will also participate in the new episodes Javon Walton, known for his role as Ashtray in Euphoria.

“The series takes place adjacent to the graphic novels, but I don’t think Steve Blackman is holding on to the graphic novels at all, it doesn’t need to be something that is verbatim or mirrors exactly what happens in the graphic novels“, explained Emmy Raver-Lampman to Collider.

“But I do know that Gerard Way and Steve are in constant communication. I don’t doubt that they both know the other’s ideas. I think there will always be a connection, but the more we get into The Umbrella Academy, the television series, the more I think it defines its own path. The series has found some plots really cool to follow and explore“, he added.

“Steve and the writers really know how to write for the characters, they know how to write for Tom, for me, for David, for Elliot and for Aidan. We all feel like we speak for these characters now and have a deeper understanding of them, and also of the universe in which they exist”, clarified the actress.