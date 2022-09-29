release date and where to see his documentary ‘My mind and me’

Selena Gomez is one of the most recognized artists worldwide. She has built her career in acting from a very young age, then she made a leap to music, she has even been a producer of shows like ’13 reasons why’, and now she is a businesswoman, since she has one of the most important makeup brands in the world. market.

But what the public does not see is that behind all this success there are ups and downs, more than any person would like to experience.

The 30-year-old American usually opens her heart to talk about, for example, the kidney transplant she needed due to the effects caused by lupus. Likewise, through her cosmetology line, she intends to encourage women to feel beautiful and self-confident. And this sensitivity will be projected in a new documentary entitled ‘My mind and me’.

What will he tell in ‘My mind and me’?

This Wednesday, September 28, an episode of the podcast ‘Call her daddy’, in which Hailey Bieber was as a guest and answered very direct questions about her relationship with Canadian Justin Bieber, and how it affected her that compared her to her ex, Selena Gomez.

Likewise, she sent a message to those who accuse her of having “entered into the relationship”:

We weren’t together even once when he was with her. I would never do that, I am not interested in breaking up couples and I was not educated in that. I have known Justin since I was eighteen.

After these statements, a conversation was created on social networks that divided the fans of each one. And, in fact, there were those who claimed that the launch of such a podcast wanted to counteract the effect that the next Selena documentary would have.

However, the latter is not about that, but rather addresses the singer’s mental health.

So far, only a 30-second teaser has been revealed, in which Selena Gomez is seen going through some of the most difficult moments of the last six years, being real, crying and laughing at times.

The documentary will be available on November 4 on ‘Apple TV’.

