release date, cast, plot and latest news on the final film of the four-wheeled saga

It’s only been a while since Fast and Furious 9 made its way into theaters, but we already have a confirmed release date for Fast and Furious 10, the next film that will conclude the four-wheeled saga with a two-part finale.

The bad news is that Fast 10, the first of two films set to close the saga, won’t be in theaters for a couple of years yet, due to COVID-19 that forced delays.

“Wait only 10”series star Vin Diesel said, “Let’s say the fact that you know that the studio said they can’t tell the whole story in one movie, as it should have been, can only make you imagine what will happen.”

Recent signs have sparked hope for a return of Brian O’Conner, a mainstay of the franchise who has appeared in six of the nine films. The character was suspended following the tragic death of actor Walker in 2013, but Fast 9 director Justin Lin apparently doesn’t completely rule out some form of Brian’s return, and said: “Obviously, Paul and his character Brian are the soul and heart that kept us going. Bringing it back is something I think about every day. It is a topic that I am addressing as we approach the end of the franchise. I think about this possibility every day ”.

Whether Brian returns or not, series star and creative mind Vin Diesel promises fans for the saga’s finale “something special” who will leave them “shocked”. He said: “We’ve been working on Fast and Furious 10 for the past year and I have so much to share that I’m holding back.”. “I know one of the things Justin wants to do is shoot all seven continents, which I think is pretty spectacular, as a tribute to the world that has embraced this saga as if it were their own.”

With enthusiastic fans of physics-defying stunts in Fast and Furious 9, pre-production of the next film is in full swing and a filming date has been set – the Fast & Furious franchise isn’t out of gas yet!

Will there be a Fast and Furious 10?

The answer is yes, and not just one, two other Fast films have been confirmed. The bad news is that these will be the two films that will permanently close the saga, although the door for further spin-offs and continuations in the wake of 2019’s Hobbs & Shaw remains absolutely open. “The universe is so robust and rich in talent and history that it’s entirely doable, and I think it’s almost inevitable, to have spin-offs.”, said Vin Diesel.

Justin Lin – the most creative director in the series who directed five of the films, including Fast and Furious 9 – would return to direct both final films, which would reportedly focus on an increasingly global story.

Vin Diesel had previously suggested that the next two films in the saga could take the form of two parts – Fast 10: Part One and Fast 10: Part Two – although these titles have yet to be officially confirmed by Universal.

When it comes out Fast & Furious 10?

It has been confirmed that Fast & Furious 10 will be released in theaters on April 7, 2023 in the United States, but we don’t have an Italian date yet. The tenth film in the series was originally slated for release two years earlier, April 2, 2021, but the date has been postponed due to the pandemic that has blocked filming, moving the release of F9 from April 2020 to June 2021, with consequent delays also for the final film. Diesel said filming on the next two films will begin in January 2022, backing an earlier statement from Tyrese Gibson, in which he said the next two films would be shot one after the other.

2017’s The Fate of the Furious (F8) – the latest Fast film to be released without delay – began filming in March 2016 and was released in April 2017. If, as claimed by Vin Diesel, Fast 10 and Fast 11 shooting begins next year, the first of the two films is supposed to hit theaters between mid to late 2023.

Cast Fast and Furious 10, who will be back?

Here are the members of the “family” that we will find in Fast and Furious 10:

Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto

Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz

Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce

Chris “Ludacris” Bridges as Tej Parker

Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey

Jordana Brewster who, after skipping the previous film, returned to Fast 9 as Mia Toretto explaining why Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker) was not by her side: she was looking after her and Mia’s children, as well as her son of Dom, his namesake little Brian (Isaac and Immanuel Holdane). – but Justin Lin has hinted that Brian may actually appear in some form in the Fast and Furious 10 movie.

Paul Walker was in the middle of filming Furious 7 when he died, but with a combination of CGI and stunt doubles the production was able to reproduce his character on screen and allow him to complete his scenes. For a possible return in the finale, it is possible that they will try to do something similar, so that the character of Brian can play a small but important role.

Jordana Brewster also suggested that Walker’s daughter Meadow could appear in a future Fast film as a tribute to her late father. “It seems to me that she feels at ease and very included in our universe”, he said. “For that, I imagine extending it to the screen would be very natural and beautiful.”

Having been brought back to life in Fast 9, we can also expect Sung Kang to remain part of Dom’s crew in future films as Han Lue but we cannot expect a triumphant return from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as Luke Hobbs. Johnson has been an integral part of the franchise from Fast and Furious 5 onwards, but after skipping Fast 9 following disagreements with Diesel regarding the previous film, he greeted the cast with the following words and stated that he will not be returning for Fast 10 and 11: “I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10, Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious movies they will make will be without me.”

In Fast 9, John Cena made his debut as Jakob Toretto – Dom and Mia’s lost brother – and apologized to Dom for a misunderstanding involving his father’s death. Even though that movie ended with Jakob still on the run from the authorities, it’s likely Cena will reprise his character in the sequel – after all, Mia has urged him not to be away from his family for too long.

Cipher, Charlize Theron’s cyberterrorist, who made her debut in The Fate of the Furious, has escaped justice once again in Fast 9, so it’s possible he’ll return to cause more trouble for Dom and the gang as Destiny of Kurt Russell’s spy chief, Mr. Nobody is left ambiguous: if he’s still alive, maybe we’ll see him again in Fast 10.

In Fast 9 there were Cardi B cameos as Dom’s old acquaintance, Leysa, and Vin Diesel has already confirmed that he will be returning for the next film in a bigger role: “We are very excited to evolve his character and bring him to the finale.”

2006 The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift stars Lucas Black (as Sean Bowell), Bow Wow (Twinkie) and Jason Tobin (Earl Hu) all returned to supporting roles in Fast 9. movies appeared to be an established part of Dom’s gang, so they may stick around for another high-speed adventure in Fast and Furious 10.

Interestingly, Fast 9 featured a cameo from Santos (Don Omar), but his accomplice Leo (Tego Calderon) was absent: a possible return in the final film cannot be ruled out.

Speaking of absentees, Jason Statham only appears in the Fast & Furious 9 post-credits scene as Deckard Shaw, so we can think of a more important role for him in the next film, as well as another possible appearance could be. that of Helen Mirren as her mother, Queenie Shaw.

As for the new characters, Diesel hopes his Last Witch Hunter co-star Michael Caine will join the Fast and Furious franchise, possibly as the patriarch of the Shaw family, Queenie’s ex-husband and Deckard and Luke’s father. .

Will Tom Holland appear in Fast and Furious 10?

In August 2020, We Got This Covered claimed that Spider-Man star Tom Holland had been contacted for a role in the upcoming Fast and Furious movie. However, this news has yet to be officially confirmed, so it’s best not to hope too much until there are concrete statements about it.

The Fast and Furious 10 trailer

The film has yet to start filming, so there are no trailers available on Fast and Furious 10 yet, but it is likely that the first glimpse of the latest film will be through a teaser presumably in 2022. We will update the article as soon as we have new information. and the first trailers, then save it and activate notifications to know everything.

The plot of Fast and Furious 10

Justin Lin described Fast 9 as “the first movie of the final chapter,” so it’s easy to imagine the next movie having close ties to the previous one. “We are re-configuring everything so that the next two films conclude this fantastic story for the characters.”Lin said.

Plot threads we can expect to see include: Dom’s past history with Leysa and her troubled relationship with brother Jakob, as well as her ongoing revenge against Cipher, the woman who killed her son’s mother. The fate of Kurt Russell’s Mr Nobody also remained ambiguous after his plane was flown by Jakob and the mystery could be solved in the two concluding films.

Additionally, Fast and Furious 9 left us with a post-credits scene that saw Han confront a surprised Deckard Shaw, the man who until now had believed he murdered Han in Tokyo.

Obviously, after Fast 9 goes into space, the plot of the next film will have to achieve even greater results to amaze us. Maybe there will be a time travel? Or that alleged crossover with Jurassic World? For what it’s worth, Tyrese has backed up a mash-up with the Transformers, which could be confusing as he appears in both franchises.

Whatever happens, Vin Diesel has revealed that he knows exactly how the Fast and Furious movie series will end: “I have a scene that is recurring in my mind and has been for many years what I always imagined as the ending of the saga”. “Justin (Lin) and I talked a lot and worked hard to make it happen. Much of F9 is gearing up for a two-part finale to the saga. Every day, I come to talk about Fast 9 and go home to work on Fast 10 ″.

If you want to know everything about Fast and Furious 10 remember to save the article in your favorites and activate the notifications, we will update the information as soon as we have new ones, and if in the meantime you feel like brushing up on the four-wheeled saga or even start it, here is an article that points out all the Fast and Furious movies in order.

