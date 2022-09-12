release date, cast, plot, and more…

We have all the information about the return of Captain Marvel

The Marvels is ready to see a new team-up from the MCU like none we have seen before. Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) join in the sequel to Captain Marvel, directed by Candyman filmmaker Nia DaCosta.

As the lead actors may suggest, the film will also pick up threads from Ms. Marvel and WandaVision, as well as the upcoming series of Disney Plus Secret Invasion. When The Marvels hits our screens, the Marvel Phase 5 it will already be running.

Below you’ll find a complete guide to The Marvels, including the film’s release date, the latest cast news, and a description of the first images from the film, which were shown behind closed doors at D23.

THE MARVELS: RELEASE DATE

We already have the release date of The Marvels. The next film will be released in theaters on July 28, 2023. It will likely arrive on Disney Plus at a later date, like the rest of the MCU movies, but there is no streaming release date yet.

Originally, The Marvels was supposed to hit theaters a little earlier. When Kevin Feige announced the film at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, Marvel was aiming for a July 8, 2022 release. However, this was pushed back due to pandemic-related delays.

For a while, The Marvels were pegged for a February 17, 2023 release. Then, in early 2022, Marvel changed this with the Ant-Man 3 release date, meaning we’ll have to wait until July for more. Captain Marvel.

THE MARVELS: CAST

The Marvels will headline Brie Larson as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, reprising the role she played in Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, and post-credits scenes for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Ms. Marvel.

As explored in the first Captain Marvel, she is a former American pilot who gains cosmic powers after being exposed to the Tesseract’s powers. She later becomes a weapon to the Kree when she is given a blood infusion and his memories of her are erased. She’s recently been seen as a member of the Avengers, helping Earth’s Mightiest Heroes defeat Thanos.

She will be joined by Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel. Kamala is a New Jersey teenager who discovers her superpowers when she dons a bracelet inherited from her great-grandmother. This unlocks a portion of her DNA, allowing her to access cosmic energy to create hard constructs of light, extend her limbs, and teleport to new places and times. In the season finale of Ms. Marvel, we also learned that Kamala is a mutant, introducing the group of superheroes to the MCU.

WandaVision’s Teyonah Parris will also star in The Marvels as she reprises her role as Monica Rambeau. Monica is the daughter of Carol’s best friend, Maria Rambeau, who appeared in the first Captain Marvel. She is also a SWORD agent who can absorb energy. She obtained her powers by traveling through the Hexagon surrounding Westview several times, altering her DNA.

His final scenes in WandaVision set up his future in the MCU. In the mid-credits scene, Monica was recruited by a Skrull. He tells Monica, “I was sent by an old friend of your mother’s. He has heard that you have been grounded and would like to meet with you.” The Skrull then points up, indicating that they are headed into space. That old friend? It seems quite likely that it is Nick Fury.

Fury is portrayed by Samuel L. Jackson in the MCU and has appeared in numerous Marvel movies. As the former head of SHIELD, he was instrumental in the formation of the Avengers. Fury also appeared in the first Captain Marvel movie, where he grew close to Carol, helping her discover her past.

It has been confirmed that he will return in The Avengers in some form. The last time we saw Fury was in the post-credits sequence of Spider-Man: Far From Home, aboard a Skrull ship in deep space. She is likely to appear in the plot of the upcoming Marvel Secret Invasion series.

In that series, Ben Mendelsohn will return as the Skrull Talos, alongside Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross, and Don Cheadle as James “Rhodey” Rhodes. Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke also star. We still don’t have a release date for Secret Invasion, but it seems likely that it will be released before Captain Marvel.

Zawe Ashton has been cast as a villain in the upcoming movie, but it’s not yet clear who she’ll be playing. She was cast by director Nia DeCosta when she landed the role of Las Maravillas. “I didn’t give it much thought,” she tells Thrillist (opens in new tab). “I only knew that I wanted to serve Nia.”

Parasite’s Park Seo-joon has also joined The Marvels in an undisclosed role. Speaking to The Guardian, he said: “When I found out that the Marvel Cinematic Universe wanted to talk to me, I couldn’t believe it. In fact, I couldn’t believe it.” In addition to the announced cast, we can also expect to see some more familiar faces from Ms. Marvel now that Carol has ended up at Kamala’s place.

THE MARVELS: PLOT

No official plot details for The Marvels have been released yet. However, we do have an idea of ​​the direction it will take thanks to the cast announcements.

First of all, we’ll continue with Carol and Kamala after Ms. That series ended with a post-credits scene that established The Marvels. In it, Kamala’s bracelet begins to glow before she is teleported somewhere unseen, falling through her bedroom closet in the process. Moments later, a new figure appears from the closet. She’s Captain Marvel, her fingers glowing purple as she looks around Kamala’s room, she sees hundreds of posters of her face and just goes, “Oh no, no, no.”

Although this doesn’t give much of itself, one of the intriguing aspects of the post-credits scene is how Captain Marvel ended up in Kamala’s room, and why they are linked. Ms. Marvel head writer Bisha K. Ali shared that we’ll have to wait and see what the link is. She told Deadline, “It will all be revealed in the movie. I was excited to help set up all these puzzles for you guys that will lead into the movie where the story continues.”

One thing we do know is that Captain Marvel has a new costume for the upcoming movie, which has a nod to Kamala. Ali added to Deadline, “Her new outfit of hers looks so good with the way she coordinates with Kamala. It was delicious! The joy I felt seeing her standing in Kamala’s room I can’t describe. It was perfect.” . Additionally, the set photos might have revealed Kamala’s new outfit as well.

On top of this, we know there will probably be some unfinished business with Monica. In WandaVision, she explained that she felt that Carol abandoned her mother after she obtained superhuman gifts from her. So it is possible that there will also be a confrontation between these superheroines.

Lastly, given Fury’s involvement in the plot as well, it’s possible that the Skrulls will make another appearance. However, this will probably depend on what exactly happens in Secret Invasion.

The first images of the film were revealed behind closed doors at D23. It is said to show what happens after Carol Danvers meets with Kamala’s family in an attempt to find out what is going on after the events of Ms. post-credits scene. On the other hand, there is even more body swapping. , since it seems that Goose and Monica Rambeau end up in a new place.