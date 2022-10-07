Release date, cast, plot, trailer and more

‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ is one of the best romantic movies of the 90’s and is still the first movie that comes to mind for many people when they are asked “what is your favorite romantic comedy movie? ”.

My Best Friend’s Wedding, starring Julia Roberts, Cameron Diaz and Dermot Mulroney, was a box office success in 1997. After more than 20 years of its premiere, on September 9, 2022, a new Mexican version of My best friend’s Wedding.

Let’s take a walk through the memory of the 1997 movie My Best Friend’s Wedding and let’s also talk about the Mexican version of one of the best rom-com movies of the century.

My best friend’s Wedding

My Best Friend’s Wedding is a film about a character named Julianne Potter who falls in love with her best friend Michael O’Neal after hearing the news that he is getting married.

The film was released in 1997 and was a huge box office success worldwide, earning $21,678,377 in its first weekend of release. My Best Friend’s Wedding was one of the 10 highest-grossing movies of 1997.

Distribution

The film had a great cast of stars, from Julia Roberts to Cameron Diaz. In the film, the main character, Julienne Potter, was played by one of the best actresses of the 90s and 2000s, Julia Roberts.

Julia Roberts’ character is a 27-year-old food critic who realizes she’s in love with her best friend Michael O’Neal after learning he’s getting married in four days. Dermot Mulroney played the character of Michael O’Neal, the best friend of Julienne or Jules.

In the film, Cameron Diaz played the character of Kimmy Wallace, Michael’s fiancée. British actor and director Rupert Reverret played the character of George Downes in the film, Jules’ gay best friend who acts as her fiancé to a jealous Michael.

Plot

27-year-old Juliann Potter gets a call from her lifelong best friend, Michael O’Neal, telling her he’s getting married in four days. Julianne and Michael are longtime friends and they also made a pact that if they both didn’t marry before the age of 28, they would marry each other.

“I’m still your best friend, it’s just that you haven’t seen me in a while.”

Julia Roberts – Julianne Potter

After hearing the news that Michael is getting married, Julianne realizes that she is in love with Michael and plans to ruin their wedding. So intent on crashing Michael’s wedding, she Julianne arrives in Chicago where she meets Kimmy Wallace, Michael’s fiancée who is a college student eight years younger than Michael and Julianne.

When Kimmy meets Julianne, she asks her to be her maid of honor which Julianne agrees with the intention of breaking up the couple. Julianne tries many things to embarrass and create a rift between Michael and Kimmy but they all backfire.

Julianne tries to embarrass Kimmy at karaoke night but backfires and manipulates Kimmy into believing that Michael would love it if Kimmy’s dad offered him a job at his company. Julianne was sure this would make her angry but Kimmy doesn’t ask her father to offer Michael a job which makes all of Julianne’s plans useless.

Later, Julianne calls her gay best friend George Downes to come to Chicago and introduce Michael as her fiancé to make Michael jealous. But things spiral out of control when George embarrasses Julianne in a restaurant and she tells Michael that her relationship with George is over.

The day before Michael’s wedding, Julianne makes one last attempt to separate Michael and Kimmy by breaking into Kimmy’s father’s office and creating a letter from her computer for Michael’s boss telling him to fire Michael so she can offer him a job. in your company.

After putting away the mail, Julianne decides not to but Kimmy’s father accidentally sends the mail to Michael’s boss which leads to an argument between Michael and Kimmy.

Despite the future couple falling out over the issue, they decide to go ahead with the plan to get married and Julianne tries to break up the couple with her efforts. When all her plans don’t work out, Julianne confesses her love for Michael and kisses him passionately.

Kimmy sees this and gets mad and walks away. Michael follows Kimmy and Julianne follows Michael and they all arrive at Chicago Union Station where Michael and Julianne try to find Kimmy. After searching, Julianne finds Kimmy in the bathroom and confesses everything to her.

At the end of the movie, Michael and Kimmy get married and Julianne says goodbye to Michael and wishes the couple well.

Everything you need to know about the Mexican version of ‘My best friend’s wedding’

The Mexican version of My Best Friend’s Wedding has the same plot as the original version. Here the protagonist is called Julia, a 35-year-old woman who realizes that the love of her life is her best friend Manual de ella, who is getting married in four days.

The character of Julia is played by the actress Ana Serradilla and the actor Carlos Ferro played the character of Manual. The name of Cameron Diaz’s character in the Mexican version is Pamela Retana and is played by Natasha Dupeyrón. Miguel Ángel Silvestre played the character of George and they used the same name in the Mexican version.

The Mexican ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’, La Boda de mi Mejor amigo was originally released in 2019 and has a 4.3 rating on IMDb.