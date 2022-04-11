Release date, cast, plot

The years pass, and weigh, on the family of Fast&FuriousBut the saga goes on and on. Well, although for a short time because Vin Diesel ensures that the tenth installment will be the last, at least as far as the main line is concerned, there will always be room for spin-offs, prequels, female reboots, etc, etc. The truth is that, if something is deduced from thinking which are the best films of Fast&Furious, we see that the saga usually goes for the better. Yes, unlike most franchises, that of Vin Diesel and company has been finding its personality with age, aging like good wine even if its content is a jug of gasoline.

The important thing is that the end of the saga is on its way, so let’s stop fooling around and start by reviewing everything we know about the ending, about Fast & Furious 10.

‘Fast & Furious 10: Release Date

Don’t worry, because here comes a half truth. Yes, Fast&Furious It will be released in theaters on May 19, 2023 in Spain. Now, that will not be the announced end of the franchise and, as with dunes Or better, the deathly hallows that ended the saga Harry Potter (if we forget fantastic animals), the tape will be divided into two parts.

Vin Diesel assured that there is too much ground to cover and many places in the world that they still want to visit, so we assume that he said it for something beyond his portfolio. The important thing is that, although we already have that date of May 2023 on the calendar, we will probably have to wait longer for the second part, perhaps in the spring of 2024.

The filming of the tape began last January and, if everything goes well, the two parts will be shot at once, so there should not be excessive problems of delays between the two.

‘Fast & Furious 10: Cast

The latest big news from the cast of the film is the arrival of Brie Larson to the franchise.

Although Captain Marvel has had few words beyond how excited she is to join the family, Vin Diesel has been full of praise for his new galactic signing.

Yes, yes, yes… you see this angel on my shoulder making me laugh out loud… you say to yourself “that’s Captain Marvel”. There is clearly love and laughter in this image. However, what you don’t see is the character you will discover in Fast10. You have no idea how timeless and amazing it will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, haha ​​this is a deep soul that will add something that maybe you didn’t expect but longed for. Welcome to the Brie FAMILY.

Until Brie Larson, the last great signing was Jason Momoa, who has also shown to be more than excited about his character. Thus he spoke of his arrival in the universe for ET.

He is incredible, he is intractable, he is misunderstood. I get to shoot with some great people. The first thing is that I will have to work with Charlize Theron, which makes me very excited. She really is incredible (…). I’m excited to be working with Vin and I’m excited to be working with Charlize. I have to go to some cool places. It’s also great to work with the whole cast.

From this, of course, we already deduce that Charlize Theron will continue to be present in the saga with one of its franchise stars after the latest installments. As for the doubts, there are mainly two. The first is that of Kurt Russell, whose return is possible but not confirmed. There is also much rumor of a return to the Gal Gadot franchise, already turned into a star and Wonder Woman. Bringing her together Brie Larson and Gal Gadot, Captain Marvel and Wonder Woman, would be a coup for the franchise that struggles to compete among superhero blockbusters. Also, it would make sense since it seems that Vin Diesel wants to send off the franchise by bringing in as many members of the franchise as possible.

That brings us to the big cast drama of this farewell, The Rock. The Rock and Vin Diesel get along badly publicly, and due to many pleas from Diesel, Dwayne Johnson has not given his arm to twist and does not even want to talk about going out in the tenth installment. If he changes his mind they will welcome him with open arms but, for now, that seems unlikely.

For the rest, we can count as you can imagine with the most confident members of the family: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, Lucas Black, Shad ‘Bow Wow ‘ Moss, Jason Tobin, and Anna Sawai. Nor will John Cena, Helen Mirren and Jason Statham be missing. Come on, let’s talk about an Avengers Endgame level cast. Daniela Melchior, the ravishing Ratcatcher from the latest version of Suicide Squad will be another icing on the cake.

And then you wonder why the film will be divided into two parts…

‘Fast & Furious 10’: Plot

The details of the plot or the synopsis of the tenth film of the saga are still unknown and, honestly, it is difficult to guess them. The franchise has always opted for the more the better and the latest installments have been spectacular madness, almost as stupid as it would be to try to guess where the shots can go. We could see Don in space jumping with a tank from one satellite to another and we wouldn’t be surprised.

However, being the end of the saga, we understand that old wounds will be addressed, and that the children of Dom and Brian will be very important, more than anything to plant the seeds for a possible new generation. Everything will also begin to clear up when we learn more about the new signings, especially the two biggest ones, Aquaman Jason Momoa and Captain Mavel Brie Larson.

‘Fast & Furious 10: Trailer and images

Although the filming of the film began last January, it is still early to expect a trailer for the film, after all, it is more than a year before its premiere. The most we can hope for now is some social media post from the cast. At least we will be attentive to that, we have already put more than one candle on Vin Diesel’s Instagram.

