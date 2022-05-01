Release date for the new movie “Ant-Man” and “The Marvels”

Disney announced that the premieres of the films “Ant-Man: Quantumania” and “The Marvels” they will be the February 17 and July 28 of the following year, respectively, from the decision of the company to exchange both dates for the levels of development of the productions.

The company that owns Marvel had scheduled the premiere of “The Marvel’s”the sequel to “Captain Marvel” (2019)for February, but since the film had not finished shooting yet, they opted to exchange the release date with the new one from “Ant Man”, that he did finish filming.

That way, “Ant-Man: Quantumania” will take the place originally assigned to “The Marvel’s” and will debut in theaters in February 2023. Recall that it will follow the stories set in the multiverse of the Disney + series “loki” and will have in its cast again Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer and will repeat the director of his two previous installments, Peyton Reed.

On the other hand, in the case of “The Marvel’s” The story will be linked to two other Disney + series, “WandaVision” and “Ms. Marvel”, which debuts on June 8, and will be directed by Nia DaCosta (“Candyman”, 2021) and Brie Larson will return as Captain Marvel .