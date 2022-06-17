release date, images and more

In its fifth season, ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ could finally see how Gilead crumbles before the imposing gaze of June Osborne. But to see it, we will have to wait a bit: there is still no release date for the next season of the Hulu series, starring Elisabeth Moss and based on the novels by Margaret Atwood.

Turned into a cultural icon and one of the most consolidated series of the moment, perhaps the time will come soon when the maids have to say goodbye. And not just in fiction. After the intense (and bloody) finale of the fourth season, broadcast in the spring of 2021, it is time to see what the future holds for the story. We collect everything we know about season 5 of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’from its release date to who will return to the cast.

‘The Handmaid’s Tale 5’: Release date

Confirmed: ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ season 5 premiere date will be September 14, 2022. This has been announced by Hulu in the United States, and we hope that the date on HBO Max (still pending confirmation) will not be too far away).

We learned of the renewal of the series even before the premiere of the fourth season, showing the full support of MGM and Hulu in what we can consider its flagship. the creator and showrunner Bruce Miller then told The Hollywood Reporter: “We are so grateful to Hulu and MGM for renewing the series for a fifth season, and especially to our loyal fans for their support… We are thrilled to be able to continue telling these stories, with our incredible cast and crew.”.

However, it’s unclear if season 5 could be the last. Miller confessed that the series was about to reach a “tipping point” with the fourth season, but in December 2020 he said about the possibility of signing a final season: “I have to say that I would have had very different ideas before the pandemic I mean, we talked about it, and Lizzie [Elisabeth Moss] and I’ve talked about it, and the writing team and I have talked about it at length about where we’re going precisely, but I feel like after this year, it’s a good time to reassess.” He continued, “I know where I am in the story and I feel like we’re kind of reaching a tipping point, but whether that’s the end or not, I don’t know. I feel like it’s a good time to reevaluate everything we were thinking about, mainly because the world of the story has opened up and the real world has changed a lot.“.

While we wait for more news on the subject, the cast got together on Instagram to announce the renewal of the series. “I am also thrilled to announce that we have been renewed for a Season 5,” Moss revealed in the video. “It’s a privilege and an honor for me to tell this story… It’s going to be a wild ride.”.

‘The Handmaid’s Tale 5’: How will the story continue?

Here are spoilers for the season 4 finale of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

It’s clear that ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ has always had a certain element of surprise to leave fans hooked season after season, but this time, with the end of the fourth season, it has been really forceful. Nothing will ever be the same after this season, in which we have seen June finally escape from Gilead and prepare her revenge against the Waterfords from Canada. At the expense, yes, of their love relationships and even their mental stability. The protagonist of the series is entering dark terrain, but the accumulated rage against the criminal state that has tortured her for years, and in which they still have her daughter Hannah kidnapped, is too intense.

In the final episode of season 4, Fred Waterford is murdered by a group of women led by June. on neutral ground between Gilead and Canada. The ex-Commander was supposed to be about to get his freedom thanks to all the information he was giving the Canadian government about their fascist neighbors, but in the end June did Mark Tuello (Sam Jaeger) an offer she could not refuse: more than twenty women imprisoned than Gilead, via Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford), was willing to release in exchange for Waterford.

This night of slaughter organized by the protagonist leaves Serena Waterford (Yvonne Strahovsky) widowed and pregnant, and we are not sure if she is free. And the relationship between June and Luke (OT Fagbenle)? very touching In the last scene of the season, we see that June has returned home and is saying goodbye to Nichole, because she knows that, after what she has done in the woods, there is no way she can go home as if it had not happened. any.

In Entertainment Weekly , Bruce Miller has said about the future of history:

“Can we get back to normal or do we have to move on to something new? And that’s where June is right now. She’s done something terrible, or what she feels is irredeemable. Can she go back? Or does she have to decide that sometimes she can’t You don’t just have to sacrifice part of your life, but you have to sacrifice your whole life to make the world better for the next generation? And I think it’s not just about changing the president. It’s not just about passing a law, as we’re realizing. now; some fights you have to continue having, it is a fight that has to continue “

Another key detail for the future of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ will be the possibility of incorporating the belated sequel written by Margaret Atwood, ‘The Testaments’, published in 2019. MGM Television and Hulu have already acquired the rights for its adaptation, but we still don’t know if it is with the intention of making it part of its main series or, perhaps, in the form of a ‘spin-off’ or a new project. The novel focuses mainly on his two daughters: Hannah, now an adult, who is still in Gilead and joins the Aunts to avoid marriage to a Commander, and on the other hand Nicole, who has grown up in Canada without knowing her true identity. It’s certainly fantastic material for a sequel beyond June Osborne.

‘The Handmaid’s Tale 5’: Who will return to the cast?

Of course, we couldn’t expect another season of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ if it didn’t have a huge Elizabeth Moss. Together with her, the usual ones are expected to return to their respective roles:

Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia

as Aunt Lydia Yvonne Strahovsky as Serena Joy

as Serena Joy OT Fagbenle as Luke Bankole

as Luke Bankole samira wley as Moira Strand

as Moira Strand Madeline Brewer as Janine Lindo

as Janine Lindo Max Minghella as Nick Blaine

as Nick Blaine Alexis Bledel as Emily Maleck

as Emily Maleck amanda brugel as Rita Blue

as Rita Blue Sam Jaeger as Mark Tuello

as Mark Tuello Bradley Whitford as Commander Joseph Lawrence

It would also be possible to add a new character who has not enjoyed much prominence in the fourth season, but who could continue to appear: This is McKenna Grace in the role of Esther Keyesthe rebellious wife who has ended up as a servant.

Whom we do not expect to see again, unless it is through ‘flashbacks’ or hallucinations, it is Joseph Fiennes in the role of Commander Fred Waterford. As we mentioned before, the character has been brutally murdered in the fourth season, ending his journey in history.

‘The Handmaid’s Tale 5’: First images and trailer

we already have The first two images of season 5 of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’and they come with June and Serena with a scowling face:

