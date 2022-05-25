Release date in US, UK and Australia

Many people are currently wondering about the Young Rock Season 3 release date. After watching all of its previous episodes, fans are now really curious about its next season. For all the details fans are looking for all over the internet. For this reason, everyone wants to know when the next episode will be released this season. That’s why we decided to bring you this guide.

Here you will find out the upcoming Young Rock Season 3 release date in various regions, the number of episodes you can watch in the next season of this show, its spoilers, cast, and other related information. on this show. . Let’s find out its release date soon.

It is an American series and it is based on the life of wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson and as we all know he is known as The Rock. This series was created by Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chiang and its first episode was released on February 16, 2021. After the release, this series gained great popularity in a very short time.

The story of this series is set in the year 2032 when John is a candidate in the current initial elections of the United States and during this time he remembers his former life from three different time periods. First at the age of ten living in Hawaii, as a high school student in Pennsylvania; and as a student and football player at the University of Miami.

Young Rock Season 3 Release Date

Now we are going to reveal Young Rock Season 3 release date. In May 2022, the series was renewed for a third season. Till now, the exact release date of Season 3 is still unconfirmed and you will have to wait for the official announcement. We suggest everyone to stay connected with our website because if there is any information regarding the release date of Season 3, we will let you know here as soon as possible.

Where to stream Young Rock Season 3?

The original streaming platform for this show in the United States is NBC. You can also watch this show online on various platforms including Peacock, Hulu, and Vudu. The availability of this show on these platforms will depend on your region.

Cast of the series

After knowing all the possible information regarding the release date of Young Rock season 3. Here is the list of actors in this series.

Dwayne Johnson as himself

Adrian Groulx as 10-year-old Johnson

Bradley Constant as 15-year-old Johnson

Uli Latukefu as Johnson, 18-20

Stacey Leilua as Ata Johnson, Dwayne’s mother

Joseph Lee Anderson as Rocky Johnson, Dwayne’s father

Ana Tuisila as Lia Maivia, Dwayne’s grandmother, Ata’s mother

Matth Willig as Andre the Giant

The last word

We conclude this article hoping that you have all the details related to the latest release date of Young Rock season 3, the cast list of this series, its streaming platform and much more. So wait for the official confirmation to know the exact release date. If you have any questions related to this show in your mind, you can ask us in the comment section. We are here to help you solve all your doubts.

