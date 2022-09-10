release date of the documentary about the trial

The trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard for defamation and domestic violence that generated great controversy on the part of public opinion will reach the small screen through a documentary entitled Johnny vs. Amber: The U.S. Trial next September 19.

The platform Discovery + will be in charge of distributing the material in two episodes that will feature exclusive material from the trial, such as interviews with the couple’s lawyers, legal experts and journalists, as well as never-before-seen images of what happened behind the case that took place between April and June of this year.

Johnny vs. Amber: The US Trial, Episode 1

In the first chapter, an investigation into Depp’s life will be addressed, covering his abusive childhood and dependence on drug use and presenting an alternative version of the events that show the actor as a victim of domestic abuse.

Johnny vs. Amber: The US Trial, Episode 2

The second part will be focused on Heard’s story and her detailed description of the alleged sexual assault of which she was a victim and which she told in front of the cameras for the first time, as well as how Depp’s defenders attacked her fiercely through social networks.





The documentary was initially scheduled to premiere on July 29; however, it was decided to postpone production.

The project examines in detail the extensive evidence presented during the judicial proceedings, including videos, photographs, text messages and recordings that were used during the trial by the couple.





Amber Heard and her financial problems

The judge ordered Amber Heard to pay 10 million dollars to Johnny Depp as compensation for the damages suffered by the defamation lawsuit; however, the actress is not going through the best economic moment of her career.

Heard has had to sell her residence near the California desert and borrow from family and friends in order to raise the money she needs to cover expenses.





Daniela Machorro