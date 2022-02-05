release date of the physical version Vengeance Edition for PS5 and PS4 – Nerd4.life

Microids and Sloclap developers announced the release date and contents from Sifu: Vengeance Editionthe physical version of the game for PS5 and PS4.

Sifu, the promising martial arts-based action game, will debut on the Epic Games Store and PlayStation Store next week, but those who prefer the physical format will have to mark the date of the May 3, 2022which is the launch day of the Vengeance Edition.

This retail edition obviously includes the base game for PS5 or PS4, one Exclusive steelbook, 3 collectible lithographs, a 48-page hardcover artbook and digital soundtrack. Below is an image showing the contents of this version.

The contents of Sifu: Vengeance Edition

The Vengeance Edition is currently available for pre-order at select UK retailers such as Game.co.uk for the price of 44.99 poundsor just over € 50, in line with the price of the digital version of Sifu for PS5.

Sifu will be available for PS5, PS4 and PC (Epic Games Store) starting Tuesday 8 February. If you haven’t already, we recommend watching the spectacular live action launch trailer.