release date of the remake for PS5, Xbox and PC

Electronic Arts begins to break down its calendar for next year announcing that theof Dead Space developed by Motive will be available on January 27, 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series and PC. The release date has been revealed to coincide with the issuance of awhere art director Mike Yazijian has shown off the new art updates coming to Dead Space.

“Develop this remake It’s been a lot of fun for us at Motive as we are true fans of the franchise and want to treat it with the respect it deserves. It’s been just as exciting to see the reactions from players as we take them on this game development journey,” says Phillippe Ducharme, Senior Producer at Dead Space. the game will be released in January next year.”

“We can’t wait for players, old and new, to see how we’ve elevated the original experience in the new version to be just as impactful for this generation,” adds Ducharme.

To develop this new version of Dead Space, the Motive team has relied on the Frostbite engine, the same one that this studio used in the development of Star Wars: Squadrons. The game will feature multiple graphic improvements and as shown in the live stream Work has also been done to introduce dynamic, volumetric lighting with HDR-rendered atmospheric and environmental visuals. In a title like Dead Space, lighting plays a key role in multiple aspects of the gaming experience.

For those who don’t know (or remember), Dead Space is a survival horror game that puts players in the shoes of Isaac Clarke, an engineer who must complete a routine mission on a gigantic mining ship, the USG Ishimura. Once on board, Clarke finds that the ship’s crew has been slaughtered and infected, while his girlfriend Nicole has disappeared. Alone and trapped, our protagonist must face a battle for survival against the aggressive Necromorphs.