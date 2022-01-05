release date perhaps revealed by Amazon – Nerd4.life

Page Amazon from Kirby and the lost land may have revealed the release date of the game, one of the Nintendo Switch 2022 exclusives: April 30, 2022. Frankly, we have some doubts, since it is a Saturday, but you can never tell.

For the rest from the page it is not possible to draw other relevant information. Indeed, there are some errors that suggest that even the entered date could be a simple one placeholder. For example, the genre is indicated as “Simulation: Driving”, when instead we are talking about a 3D platformer. In addition to Nintendo Switch, the NEOGEO Pocket Color is also reported as a launch platform. Not bad for a console that dates back to 1999.

So let’s take everything with due caution and don’t take it for granted that we can play with Kirby and the Lost Land at the end of April.

If you want more information , read our preview of Kirby and the Lost Land we wrote in:

Kirby and the Lost Land will have to answer many questions, especially since it is the first fully 3D adventure of the Pink Fluff and we don’t know if the guys at HAL Laboratory will be up to the challenge. The impression is that this new adventure is really inspired by Super Mario Odyssey, but it is necessary to understand to what extent the experience will be able to prove sufficiently different, remaining faithful to the nature of Kirby as a franchise. So far, however, we are optimistic and the potential of this new approach makes us wait for the release with moderate enthusiasm.