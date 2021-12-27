release date perhaps revealed by the PlayStation Database – Nerd4.life

The PlayStation Database has revealed what could be there release date from God of War: Ragnarok: the September 30, 2022. Of course it is not necessarily so, so take everything with due caution. However, in this case the source is really interesting, enough to arouse a minimum of hope.

Bear in mind that this may be a placeholder date, so let’s not say victory too soon. However, given the releases of the other PlayStation exclusives in 2022, especially Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7, September 30 seems to us a potentially feasible date for the Santa Monica title, given that it would arrive at a certain distance from the others, but just before Christmas.

God of War: Ragnarok is the final chapter of the Nordic adventures of Kratos and Atreus. This is a direct sequel to 2018’s God of War, as well as the new chapter in a franchise born in the PS2 era. In January, we will be able to play God of War on PC as well. Who knows if it will be a good port or not.

The presentation of God of War: Ragnarok was accompanied by some controversy over the appearance of Thor and that of Angrboda, the former accused of being too fat, by those who believe that the god of thunder is that of the Marvel movies, and the latter pointed to by the color of her skin.