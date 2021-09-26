release date, plot and trailer

In a few days, the documentary Britney against Spears by director Erin Lee Carr will debut on Netflix. The docufilm tells the legal case concerning the American pop star Brtiney Spears and her father Jamie, who had been entrusted with the legal protection of his daughter. Let’s find out together the release date, the plot and the trailer.

Briney vs Spears it’s a docufilm of the director Erin Lee Carr, which investigated the Britney Spears’ fight for freedom, the famous American singer, together with the journalist Jenny Eliscu. The docufilm will be available on Netflix from September 28, the day beforecourt hearing which will reveal the decision of the judge Brenda Penny.

Through interviews, tests and investigations, the documentary tells the story Britney Spears’ battle against her father Jamie Spears, who had been entrusted with his legal protection, accused of “custody abuse”.

Britney vs Spears: the plot

There official synopsis released by Netflix reads:

Journalist Jenny Eliscu and director Erin Lee Carr investigate Britney Spears’ struggle for freedom, passing through exclusive interviews and confidential tests.

The documentary will focus on guardianship of Briney Spears, asking questions about the need for the unusual legal agreement and analyzing the alleged corruption of the father. In addition, it will also deal with the numerous problems associated with protection laws and the judicial system as a whole.

The story of legal protection

In recent years, starting from 2014, Britney Spears he had asked several times that his father Jamie was no longer his legal guardian. The American pop star was in fact subject to the so-called conservatorship, an American legal tool that is applied to elderly or mentally disabled people and that allows the guardian to control the assets and personal life of the person assisted.

Jamie Spears had been nominated Britney’s legal guardian between 2007 and 2008 together withattorney Andrew Wallet, who resigned in 2019, following a severe nervous breakdown of his daughter, which was subjected to a TSO. In September 2019 he asked to be exempted from the protection of his daughter due to her health problems: currently he only controls her assets, worth 60 million dollars.

In the last year Britney he openly expressed his opposition against his father’s control over his life and fortune, which he had never done publicly.

