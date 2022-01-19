release date postponed on Nintendo Switch, will be released “within six months” – Nerd4.life

Techland announced that the release date of the Nintendo Switch version of Dying Light 2 Stay Human has been postponed of “maximum six months”. There are no specific details on a day or a month. We also remember that the Switch version of the game is only Cloud.

Techland also points out that the PC, PlayStation and Xbox versions of Dying Light 2 Stay Human are still scheduled for February 4, 2022 and there will be no changes to that effect. The reference is therefore only linked to the Nintendo Switch version.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

No specific reasons have been indicated to support the decision to postpone the release date of Dying Light 2 Stay Human on Nintendo Switch, other than the classics “to ensure maximum quality”. The team said: “In order to provide fans with an experience at the level they deserve and that Techland wants to provide, the release date of Dying Light 2 Stay Human (Cloud Version) on Nintendo Switch will be moved. Techland asks Nintendo fans. around the world to be patient. Upon release of the game, players will be able to experience Dying Light 2 Stay Human with flexible and portable gameplay at its best with Nintendo Switch, powered by Cloud technology. ”

The development team also recently discussed the length of Dying Light 2, starting at 500 hours and ending at around 20 hours.