release date postponed, the details – Nerd4.life

Star Wars The Old Republic Legacy of the Sith, the eighth expansion for EA and BioWare’s long-running MMO, has been postponed. There new release date it’s February 25, 2022. Here’s what we know about the BioWare game.

“Legacy of the Sith is something the team has been working hard on for quite a while, but as we get closer to launch, it’s clear we need a little more time,” the project director wrote. Keith Kanneg on the official Star Wars: The Old Republic website. “We are focusing additional testing on the many areas that we have changed throughout the game to deliver the experience we want to offer you, and that you deserve.”

Many of the new mechanics that will be introduced with this new expansion, such as Combat Styles, will soon be introduced to the public test servers for further player feedback. Story content will be omitted to avoid spoilers before launch.

Star Wars: The Old Republic – Legacy of the Sith

Legacy of the Sith will take players to the new planet Manaan, which is home to a massive one military campaign: The goal is to conquer the territory for your faction. The level cap has been raised to 80. A new Flashpoint will also be introduced on the planet Elom, with an additional operation.

