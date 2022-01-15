release date postponed with a video, but there will be a demo shortly – Nerd4.life

Via the game’s YouTube channel, the creators of the mod Dark Souls Nightfall they announced that the release date has been postponed. This mod was scheduled for January 21, 2022, but the team realized they couldn’t complete the finishing work in time. A new release date has not been indicated, but a demo has been announced, replacing the full mod.

On 21 January 2022 it will therefore be possible to try one Dark Souls Nightfall demo. This mod only works on PC and with the remastered version of Dark Souls. The demo will include the first two areas of the game, multiple weapons, bosses and new mechanics made exclusively for this mod. The authors say they will integrate player suggestions and feedback into the final version.

Recall that Dark Souls Nightfall is a mod that arises as direct sequel to the first chapter of the saga. Unlike Dark Souls 2, which takes players to a new realm, Dark Souls Nightfall makes us start right from the last seconds of Dark Souls gameplay, precisely from the dark ending. As a new character, we see the “chosen undead” defeating Gwyn and leaving the final arena.

Dark Souls Nightfall will include new areas, enemies, characters with voice acting and new lore that will expand Miyazaki’s game. There will also be a alternative combat system, to be activated through an object created for the occasion, which will make the character faster (to meet the most modern tastes of those accustomed to the most recent works of FromSoftware) but therefore more fragile.

Hopefully Dark Souls Nightfall’s release date isn’t too far off – the team won’t share it until they’re sure they can stick to it. We will, therefore, likely play Elden Ring before Nightfall.