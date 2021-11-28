release date revealed with the trailer – Nerd4.life

Atlus announced that 13 Sentinels Aegis Rim will be released next year on Nintendo Switch as well. The official release date is April 12, 2022 for the West. The PS4 version of this game is currently available. The development team has also released an official trailer, which you can see above.

The trailer of 13 Sentinels Aegis Rim allows us to see the graphic style typical of Vanillaware, extremely detailed. Immediately after, the awards obtained by the game are presented, praised by audiences and critics for its storyline and RTS game mechanics. The movie continues by presenting the fundamental characteristics of the game, such as the presence of 13 characters (hence the title) who show us a different point of view on the plot and on the events. In conclusion, the video reveals the release date of 13 Sentinels Aegis Rim which, as mentioned, is April 12, 2022.

In our review we told you that: “13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim is a wonderful game to look at, intriguing to discover and fun to play when it comes to getting into battle. After years of silence, Vanillaware is back with an almost perfect, soiled core. only from an occasional lack of clarity on how to make the story proceed and a repetition that, however stimulating they may be, in the long run makes itself felt during the fights. For the rest we are faced with a wisely constructed plot, complex but not incomprehensible , who takes his time to reveal himself without hiding the details useful for his understanding – indeed, often having fun putting them in plain sight. ”

“The same minimalist style of the clashes on the field is perfectly integrated into the structure, leaving it to the adventure to immerse ourselves in the beauty of its settings and in the depth of the story, for which an applause to the interpreters is a must. The narration is the predominant part in the thirty hours necessary to complete the game but strategy enthusiasts will also find satisfaction in the numerous battles that accompany the story. If you are passionate about the works of Vanillaware, it goes without saying not to miss 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim but also if not have you ever heard of the studio before and are looking for a sci-fi story told properly, let yourself be captivated by Kamitani’s inspiration. “