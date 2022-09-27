release date, rumors, trailer

Even if the film saga Harry Potter seems to be over, you feel like a Harry Potter 9. All the information on this ultimate potential opus here.

As a Harry Potter fan, do you want his adventure to never end and hope for a ninth film? All the latest news and rumors about Harry Potter 9 are here. Release date, rumors, casting, trailer, filming, synopsis… find out everything you need to know about Harry Potter 9.

Attention ! Potential spoilers may lie around!

Dazzling information

Will there be a sequel to Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2?

While Warner Bros. failed to regain the critical and commercial success of the saga Harry Potter with the trilogy Fantastic Beasts, a new project refocusing on the wizard with the scar and his friends would be logical in order to save (and make profitable) a license in great difficulty. Unfortunately, there is no official statement confirming the start of such a project.

“It may not be over Potter.”

what will harry potter 9 be about?

Harry Potter 9 could be between Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 and the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child by Jack Thorne, JK Rowling and John Tiffany, whose novels author said thatshe was part of the official timeline of his wizarding universe. Especially since the play evolves a Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and a Hermione Granger aged around forty, thus situating the film a few years earlier would make it possible to match the age of the characters and their interpreters.

Warner Bros. could also decide to adapt The Cursed Childeven if it means aging the actors, or waiting for time to do its work. Harry Potter 9 would then tell the first year at Hogwarts of Albus Potter, son of Harry and Ginny Weasley. The child finds himself involved in a mission with a time turner that sends him back to the Triwizard Tournament his father participated in and who saw Cédric Diggory die. But his little trip back in time causes butterfly effects rewriting the present. A playful scenario that would allow the saga to be concluded by returning to various highlights of the films, in the manner of Avengers: Endgame.

Back to the Future will meet Harry Potter

What do we know about the cast?

In the event of a film reuniting the original cast, Warner Bros. would run into a size problem : not all the actors want to return to their roles. Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) would agree to replay his character only if the other actors are present, he admitted in an interview for Esquire in March 2022. Emma Watson, meanwhile, said she was ready to play Hermione Granger again if JK Rowling, author of the novels, was not involved in the project. Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) for his part entrusted to The New York Times in March 2022 thathe had given up on his character as a wizardfor the moment :

“I’m at a point where I feel like I’ve broken away from Potter, and I’m really happy with where I am now. Going back there would be a drastic change in my life. Never say never, but Star Wars actors have waited 30 or 40 years before making their comeback. For me, it’s only been 10 years. It’s not something that interests me at the moment.”

Only Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) is enthusiastic about the idea of ​​returning to the skin of the blond, as he expressed it in an interview given to People in June 2021.

There remains the possibility of a brand new cast, even if we imagine that Warner Bros. prefers to bet on the return of the actors of the franchise in the case of a sequel.

New performers?

What will be the title of Harry Potter 9?

Whether Harry Potter 9 is being adapted from the play by Jack Thorne, JK Rowling and John Tiffany, he should be named Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in OV). However, nothing has been validated in this sense, so we are in pure theory.

Who will direct Harry Potter 9?

For the moment, no director has been appointed to take care of Harry Potter 9. However, Chris Columbus, director of the first two films, shared his desire to direct it in an interview given to variety :

“I would love to direct The Cursed Child. It’s a big play and the kids are the right age to play those roles. It’s a little fantasy of mine.”

And a reboot?

What is the release date of Harry Potter 9?

Currently, Harry Potter 9 has no announced release date, but we’ll update this article as soon as we know it.

Where Will Harry Potter 9 Be Streamed?

Although there is no information on it at the moment, there is a good chance that Harry Potter 9 know a diffusion in the cinema.

How to see the movie trailer?

No trailer has yet been posted. As soon as it is, you will find it here.