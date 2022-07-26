release date, rumors, trailer

After the film Avengers: Endgame from Marvel, all the information on the next avengers 5 of the MCU.

Here’s all the latest rumors and release info.avengers 5 aka Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Release date, official title, synopsis, trailer, casting, filming… find out everything you need to know about the sequel to the Marvel franchise.



WILL THERE BE AN AVENGERS 5?

After Avengers: Endgame and the end of the Infinity Saga, no Avengers movie had been announced for the MCU’s Phase 5, but given the record of Marvel’s last superhero reunion, it was only a matter of time before the announcement of an upcoming crossover. The last San Diego Comic-Con was thus an opportunity for the studio to confirm the films avengers 5 and 6.

We will have to beat Avatar 2 at the global box office

WHAT WILL BE THE TITLE OF AVENGERS 5?

In addition to confirming the start of a fifth film, Kevin Feige revealed during the last San Diego Comic-Con that the feature film will be called: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. The title may be translated into French as Avengers: Age of Ultron (which may give Avengers: Kang Dynasty) or stay in original version like Avengers: Infinity War Where Endgame.

A first logo for Avengers 5

WHAT WILL AVENGERS 5 ABOUT?

As of now, no synopsis, or even script, has been released, but our great insight leads us to believe that Kang the Conqueror will be in the game and that he will try to invade the Earth (or the Earths with the using its variants). After the end of Lokiseason 2 should provide some details, as well as the film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Lnext Thanos

WHAT DO WE KNOW ABOUT THE CASTING?

Again, nothing has been confirmed or announced regarding the casting. Logic would dictate that most of the Avengers still in activity return to service, starting with Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) who is currently at the heart of the Multiverse Saga. The rest of the group should also return: Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Captain America (Anthony Mackie), the new or the new Black Panther , but also War Machine (Don Cheadle) and maybe Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and the Guardians of the Galaxy (Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, as well as Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper as voice actors for Groot and Rocket) .

Characters already or soon to be introduced on Disney+ could also be invited to the casting : Miss Marvel (Iman Vellani), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) and Ironheart (Dominique Thorne). The same goes for the heroes introduced in the current Phase 4 and the next Phases 5 and 6: Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), the Eternals (including the characters of Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff and Barry Keoghan) Yelena Belova ( Florence Pugh), Blade (Mahershala Ali), the Thunderbolts, the Fantastic 4 and the X-Men (including Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool). Finally, the actor Jonathan Majors is also set to reprise the role of Kang after his various appearances in the MCU.

Jonathan Majors as He Who Remains, one of Kang’s variants

WHEN IS THE AVENGERS 5 RELEASE DATE?

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will be part of Phase 6 and the Multiverse saga. It is set to be released in the United States on May 2, 2025.

WHERE WILL AVENGERS 5 BE STREAMING?

If the Marvel catalog of Disney + will be full of new series, the next Avengers film will most certainly be released in theaters before landing on the platform at the end of its exploitation.

WHAT DO WE KNOW ABOUT THE FILMING OF AVENGERS 5?

It hasn’t started yet, but this article will be updated if there is new information. We also know that the realization will not be ensured by Joe and Anthony Russo who notably directed Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame for Marvel.

HOW TO SEE THE AVENGERS 5 TRAILER?

It does not exist yet, but this article will be updated in case of new information.